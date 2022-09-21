San Gennaro Feast returns this week for 42nd running

The M Resort will host the annual event featuring food vendors, arts and crafts, live music, carnival rides and more.

The San Gennaro Feast returns Wednesday through Sunday at the M Resort in Henderson. The 42nd annual event honors Saint Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, Italy, and features food vendors, arts and crafts, home exhibits, pony rides and petting zoo, face painters, live music, and carnival rides and games.

Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday (with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.).

Admission: $15, with children 54 inches or shorter free. Food and rides require separate purchase. On opening night, buy one child’s wristband for unlimited carnival rides and receive an adult wristband free. The festival is owned and operated by the Palmisano family of Las Vegas. Visit sangennarofeast.com for information.

