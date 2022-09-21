73°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Food

San Gennaro Feast returns this week for 42nd running

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 7:28 am
 
The 42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast returns Sept. 21-25, 2022, with dozens of food vendors. The e ...
The 42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast returns Sept. 21-25, 2022, with dozens of food vendors. The event takes place at the M Resort in southwest Las Vegas. (San Gennaro Feast)

The San Gennaro Feast returns Wednesday through Sunday at the M Resort in Henderson. The 42nd annual event honors Saint Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, Italy, and features food vendors, arts and crafts, home exhibits, pony rides and petting zoo, face painters, live music, and carnival rides and games.

Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday (with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.).

Admission: $15, with children 54 inches or shorter free. Food and rides require separate purchase. On opening night, buy one child’s wristband for unlimited carnival rides and receive an adult wristband free. The festival is owned and operated by the Palmisano family of Las Vegas. Visit sangennarofeast.com for information.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
2
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
3
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced
Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One 2023 race date announced
5
Closed buffet at Aria to reopen as Proper Eats global food hall
Closed buffet at Aria to reopen as Proper Eats global food hall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders, the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con and Travis Scott highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.