Sand Dollar Lounge to reopen Wednesday with new concept

Revelré at The Sand Dollar Lounge debuts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. (The Sand Dollar Lounge)

The Sand Dollar Lounge will reopen Wednesday, with a new concept it’s calling Revelré at The Sand Dollar Lounge.

In keeping with the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a seated, table-service concept, with an emphasis on both food and cocktails. In addition to the popular pizzas and calzones, the dining menu will include small bites inspired by the “pinchos” the owners encountered while bar-hopping in Spain’s Basque region.

Owner Anthony Jamison hopes the new concept will continue to appeal to the hospitality industry crowd that has long made The Sand Dollar an after-work stop, especially now that many of their favorite late-night dining spots have closed.

“There’s a void of places to eat after that 10:00 or 11:00 hour now,” Jamison explains. “So we’re going to try to fill that void as best we can.”

While The Sand Dollar is known as one of the valley’s top off-Strip music venues, Jamison says that both government restrictions and the financial realities of operating at a reduced capacity make booking bands impractical. He is, however, looking into bringing in some solo artists to complement the new restaurant/lounge vibe.

When asked about the name, Jamison explained it’s simply a phonetic spelling of the word “revelry,” which he describes as meaning “something to the effect of a loud and noisy time, usually involving large amounts of alcohol.” He says he went with the alternate spelling to make people think about it.

Revelré at The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, will operate from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

