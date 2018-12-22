Say goodbye to 2018 with these delectable Las Vegas treats

Five treats in Las Vegas to end your year on a sweet note.

Yardbird Southern Kitchen

Wolfgang Puck

Milk Bar

Delmonico Steakhouse

Sweets Raku

Cucina by Wolfgang Puck and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Created just for the holiday, the Christmas Cocoa Budino puts a twist on the wintertime favorite hot cocoa by topping the Italian pudding with marshmallow fluff and peppermint streusel. Through Wednesday at Cucina, $12; Christmas Eve only at the bar and grill, $11.

The Shops at Crystals, Downtown Summerlin, wolfgangpuck.com

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

A familiar holiday flavor turns into a cool, creamy Christmas treat in this peppermint cheesecake with crushed candy cane, pretzel bark and an Oreo cookie crust, through Jan. 31, $16.

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

Milk Bar

The affinity of chocolate and peppermint makes it a popular holiday flavor, and it stars in this 6-inch creation from Milk Bar, in which chocolate malt cake is layered with peppermint frosting and chocolate fudge and sprinkled with chocolate crumbs, $50.50.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Delmonico Steakhouse

Named for chef de cuisine Ronnie Rainwater’s grandmother, Carrie Jean Tucker of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the Carrie Streusel pound cake is infused with salted cane syrup to reflect Emeril Lagasse’s beloved Southern flavors and topped with cream cheese frosting, $14, only on Christmas Day.

The Venetian, 702-414-3737, venetian.com

Sweets Raku

For Sweets Raku’s traditional French chocolate Noel cake, chocolate sponge cake is rolled with chocolate cream and strawberries and frosted with chocolate, bracketed with cookie “log rings” and topped with holiday decorations, $45.

5040 W. Spring Mountain Road, 702-290-7181, raku-sweets.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella