Scenic Brewing Co. brewery, restaurant to open in Las Vegas

A member of a Las Vegas family long part of the travel industry will open a brewery and restaurant near Summerlin.

Scenic Brewing Co. is expected to open in at least six weeks, owner Leo Falkensammer said Tuesday.

Falkensammer’s family founded Prestige Travel, which grew from one office in the 1980s to one of the largest agencies in Nevada.

He also owns three of the four Marie Callender’s restaurants in the Las Vegas area.

The business, located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, will cater to families. It will be smoking free with some gaming and seat about 200.

The traffic and low competition appealed to Falkensammer, he said.

“There’s not a lot of sit-down dining in that area,” he said.

The brewery will start with a handful of original beers and grow to about 18 Scenic originals, Falkensammer said.

He’s still developing the menu. The dining room will feature 21 TVs and the bar will have 12.

The business will stand at about 9,200 square feet. He plans to employ about 50 people.

