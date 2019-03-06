Searching Las Vegas for good-tasting fresh tomatoes

There are many, many positives about living in Las Vegas, but as a rule, good-tasting fresh tomatoes aren’t among them.

There are many, many positives about living in Las Vegas, but as a rule, good-tasting fresh tomatoes aren’t among them, so I wasn’t surprised when Paulette Juryn emailed a while back in search of reader suggestions. And fellow Food Finders Gloria Castricone and Ann Brown had the same one: Campari tomatoes which, as Castricone said, “taste like real tomatoes.” She and Brown found them at Smith’s and Brown also found them at Walmart. Note that they’re smaller than a lot of commercially grown tomatoes.

I’d also suggest the various local farmers markets, which are ramping up again after winter (there’s a list in the Neon section on Fridays), and Gilcrease Orchard at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, after it opens for the season this month.

For Jeffrey and Kirsten Marsh, who are looking for sliced bread that makes “nice, buttery, crispy toast,” Brown suggested the English muffin bread and other varieties at Sprouts Farmers Market, and Jan Visser suggested taking your favorite bread, buttering one side with unsalted butter and then toasting it. “When done, you will get that nutty flavor,” he said.

More reader requests

Myrtle Benton, who has yet to find the Chicago beef sandwich experience she craves in Las Vegas, is looking for one or more of three types of frozen Chicago beef: Papa Charlie’s, Vienna or Ditka’s.

Keith Marquardt is looking for smoked pork butt, also known as cottage ham, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Bob Thompson is looking for Better’n Peanut Butter.

And Elizabeth Pick is looking for Barbara’s Better Than Granola, which she had found at Smith’s in Henderson.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.