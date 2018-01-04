Second Whiskey in the Wilderness announced near Las Vegas

The location has been announced for Whiskey in the Wilderness 2, the Las Vegas culinary community’s second annual celebration of nature, open-fire cooking and whiskey.

Whiskey in the Wilderness 2017 (Daniel Britton)

Whiskey in the Wilderness 2017 (Daniel Britton)

Whiskey in the Wilderness 2017 (Daniel Britton)

Whiskey in the Wilderness 2017 (Daniel Britton)

Whiskey in the Wilderness 2017 (Daniel Britton)

Whiskey in the Wilderness' Justin Kingsley Hall.

The location has been announced for Whiskey in the Wilderness 2, the Las Vegas culinary community’s second annual celebration of nature, open-fire cooking and whiskey. This year’s party, set for Jan. 14, will take place at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, adjacent to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

As previously reported, the event, which will run from 1-3 p.m., will feature chefs Justin Kingsley Hall (The Kitchen at Atomic), Brian Howard (Sparrow + Wolf), Josh Smith (Bardot Brasserie), Shaun King (Momofuku Las Vegas), Julien Asseo (Restaurant Guy Savoy) and others creating fire-cooked dishes outside. They’ll be accompanied by whiskey cocktails created by a team of bartenders that includes Kinson Lau (Station Casinos) Anthony Jamison (Sand Dollar Lounge), Bryant Jane and Lyle Cervenka (Starboard Tack) and Adam O’Donnell (Station Casinos).

Tickets are $155, including tax and gratuity, and are nonrefundable. Last year’s event sold out early. You can purchase a ticket through whiskeyinthewilderness.com.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.