See what $5K price tag brings at Bellagio dinner from 3 famed chefs

Three of the world’s most celebrated chefs, a legendary winery, an esteemed bourbon distillery — all gathering in one of the most important names in U.S. restaurant history.

From left, David Chang, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Michael Mina, three globally celebrated chefs, will present their dishes at a $5,000 a seat wine and whiskey dinner on March 18, 2023, at Le Cirque in Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts International)

Guess who’s coming to dinner.

Three of the world’s most celebrated chefs, a legendary winery dating to the 16th century, an esteemed bourbon distillery among the very first in the U.S. — all gathering in one of the most important names in American restaurant history.

On March 18, chefs David Chang, Michael Mina and Jean-Georges Vongerichten (who all have Las Vegas restaurants) are joining with Château Margaux, a first-growth Bordeaux, and Buffalo Trace Distillery, of Frankfort, Kentucky, to present a dinner at Le Cirque in Bellagio.

Only in Vegas.

9 wines at dinner, 6 whiskies after, a tour in France

Here’s what $5,000 per seat (plus tax and gratuity) brings:

■ A reception at Bellagio Terrazza with pours from a Methuselah (6 liters) of ’02 Cristal Champagne, passed Ko Burgers (foie gras, chickpea uni, tuna foie) created by chef Chang and a custom Bellagio fountains show.

■ A five-course dinner in Le Cirque featuring a seafood and caviar platter, ocean trout with foie gras, crispy duck rice with sliced breast and leg confit, Mishima Ranch wagyu prime rib, and strawberry rhubarb vacherin with elderflower cream. The courses will be variously presented by chefs Chang, Mina and Vongerichten.

■ The first four courses will each be paired with pours of two Margaux releases, the oldest being the ’82 Margaux accompanying the wagyu. The fifth course will be paired with ’09 Royal Tokaji Essencia, a small production vintage of this classic nectared Hungarian dessert wine (about $1,000 a bottle retail).

Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos, Château Margaux deputy managing director, and Douglas Kim, MGM Resorts executive director of wine and a master sommelier, will guide guests through wine pairings.

■ After dessert, Buffalo Trace master blender Drew Mayville will lead guests through a bourbon tasting starring O.F.C. vintages from 1993 through 1996, plus two other distinguished whiskies. O.F.C. refers to Old Fashioned Copper, the original name of Buffalo Trace in 1870.

■ Dinner includes an invitation to a personal tour of the Château Margaux winery and estate, followed by a tasting of select vintages from Margaux’s private collection.

Limited seating. Visit Bellagio online, then click Search, for required reservations.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.