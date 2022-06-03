82°F
See which culinary team won a Las Vegas restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 7:09 am
 
Jerad Howard, founder of Vesta Coffee and part of the Dinette team, introduces the restaurant concept during their judging event in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The French-ette toast is on display as part of Dinette’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Diners try out the French-ette toast as part of Dinette’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jerad Howard, founder of Vesta Coffee and part of the Dinette team, puts together dishes with staff during their restaurant concept’s judging event in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The “classic double” burger is on display for diners during Dinette’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Diners and judges test out Dinette’s dishes as part of The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The pastrami hash and eggs is on display as part of Dinette’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A chef prepares the pastrami reuben during restaurant concept Dinette’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jerad Howard, founder of Vesta Coffee and part of the Dinette team, introduces the restaurant concept during their judging event in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jerad Howard prepares the pastrami reuben during restaurant concept Dinette’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jerad Howard, left, and Trent Jones, two members of the Dinette team, work with staff to prepare dishes for their restaurant concept’s judging event in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dinette’s meatloaf is on display as part of the restaurant concept’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Chefs prepare tastes of Dinette’s meatloaf during the restaurant concept’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
J Dapper of Dapper Companies, a real estate development firm in las Vegas, center speaks, Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Dapper named Winnie & Ethels Downtown Diner and Dinette Luncheonette as co-winners in " The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, " at the Vegas Test Kitchen in Las Vegas. One of the judges, Carson Kitchen owner Cory Harwell, from left, Mallory Gott and Aaron Lee of Winnie & Ethel, Jerad Howard, behind,Trent Jones and Nick A. Della Penna of Dinette smile. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jerad Howard of Dinette Luncheonette hugs Mallory Gott of Winnie & Ethel Downtown Diner, Thursday, May 19, 2022, after they were named as co-winners in " The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, " at the Vegas Test Kitchen in Las Vegas, as Aaron Lee of Winnie & Ethels, foreground from left, talks with Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones of Dinette. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jazzy Cadiente performs during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mama Mia cauliflower steak is prepared during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Luis De Santos, owner-operator of the Random Act Diner concept, center, introduces Freddie Paloma, right, before a presentation for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. Simmons and Harwell are two of the four judges in the competition. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jolene Mannina, founder of Vegas Test Kitchen, left, talks with John Simmons of Firefly, Tacos & Beer and Graze, second from left, as Cory Harwell of Carson Kitchen and Butcher & Thief, third from left, talks with Luis De Santos, owner-operator of the Random Act Diner concept, before a presentation for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. Simmons and Harwell are two of the four judges in the competition. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chef Dia Young plates Jersey Boys PBJ&B sandwiches during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jazzy Cadiente performs during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hamilton turkey chili and cornbread is garnished during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Waitress Blanca Prado carries Hamilton turkey chili and cornbread during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Breanna De Santos performs during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Waitress Blanca Prado carries Hamilton turkey chili and cornbread during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Michelle Tenazas performs during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The menu for Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” is seen during a presentation on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Breanna De Santos performs during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Waitress Blanca Prado carries Jersey Boys PBJ&B sandwiches during a presentation by Random Act Diner for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Huntridge Shopping Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Owner J Dapper has announced a competition to give a chef or restauranteur a 3,000-square-foot custom-designed built out restaurant at the historic shopping center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Huntridge Shopping Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Owner J Dapper has announced a competition to give a chef or restauranteur a 3,000-square-foot custom-designed built out restaurant at the historic shopping center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Jerad Howard, founder of Vesta Coffee and part of the Dinette team, presents the restaurant concept’s meatloaf to the judges in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Chefs prepare tastes of Dinette’s meatloaf during the restaurant concept’s judging event in the The Las Vegas Coffeeshop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Huntridge Shopping Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Owner J Dapper has announced a competition to give a chef or restauranteur a 3,000-square-foot custom-designed built out restaurant at the historic shopping center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

There was plenty of furious cooking, dish tasting and recipe tweaking — plus financial forecasting, proposal review, team building and much more — going on in downtown Las Vegas this spring as the Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway took over the Vegas Test Kitchen on East Fremont Street. There, six culinary teams sparred for a once-in-a-lifetime prize: their own brick-and-mortar restaurant.

What’s included in the prize?

The Huntridge Shopping Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Owner J Dapper has announced a competition to give a chef or restauranteur a 3,000-square-foot custom-designed built out restaurant at the historic shopping center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dapper Companies, a Las Vegas-based property development company, will turn over a 3,000-square-foot, custom-designed restaurant space in the historic Huntridge Shopping Center downtown to the winner. The prize — valued at more that $950,000 — includes furniture, fixtures, equipment, branding, signage and a marketing plan, making it turnkey ready for business in early 2023.

Who won?

J Dapper of Dapper Companies, a real estate development firm in las Vegas, center, congratulates Mallory Gott of Winnie & Ethel, Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Dapper named Winnie & Ethels Downtown Diner and Dinette Luncheonette as co-winners in " The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, " at the Vegas Test Kitchen in Las Vegas. One of the judges, Carson Kitchen owner Cory Harwell, from left, Aaron Lee of Winnie & Ethel, Jerad Howard, behind, Trent Jones and Nick A. Della Penna of Dinette look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Surprise! While the contest started out as six teams competing for one eatery, the sponsor switched things up at the end. Instead, two teams were named as co-winners.

Winnie &Ethel’s Downtown Diner, helmed by Aaron Lee and Mallory Gott, won the downtown property prize.

Its menu entries included house ham eggs Benedict, Nutter Butter French toast and Salisbury steak.

“[The] experience was a whirlwind experience, being there in the Vegas Test Kitchen with J Dapper and a bunch of the sponsors and people who have been in the mix from the very beginning. Surreal is not an understatement — surreal in a good way: just to get to that point where we were able to stand up in front of our community and accept a really, really cool award of being able to bring a diner into the downtown Las Vegas area. It’s pretty awesome.” — Mallory Gott

Who else won?

Jerad Howard, founder of Vesta Coffee and part of the Dinette team, presents the restaurant concept’s meatloaf to the judges in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dinette, created by Nick A. Della Penna, Trent Jones and Jerad Howard, was named as co-winner.

Its dishes included meatloaf with mashed potatoes, French-ette toast and a pastrami Reuben sandwich.

Dinette will set up shop early next year in the Bend, an upcoming multi-use retail development set to be built on West Sunset Road near Durango Drive. Physical details of that space will surface as the development enters the construction phase.

“Essentially, it’s is our reimagination of a classic diner. I grew up in San Diego going to Bob’s Big Boy when I was a kid. Then I moved here in my junior high years and didn’t have a lot of money when I was younger. We’d go get 99-cent breakfast at a bunch of places and it was pretty cool. We wanted to redo that culture but update it.” — Jerad Howard

Who were the judges?

Chef and restauranteur John Simmons, left, listens as Dinette chef Jerad Howard presents one of his restaurant concept’s dishes during their judging event in The Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway competition at Las Vegas Test Kitchen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas native J Dapper took the lead. He was joined by restaurateurs Cory Harwell of Carson Kitchen and the upcoming Butcher &Thief; John Simmons of Firefly, Tacos &Beer and Graze Plant-Powered Kitchen and Marc Marrone of Nice Hospitality’s Graffiti Bao and skinnyFATS.

“Every week, we tried a different concept, taking notes about their organization skills, the concept itself, what it’s all about. Obviously, the food was a huge factor, tasting it.”

“We took all things into consideration. It just can’t go based on ‘OK, this guy had the best food, because it’s very possible that the guy who had the best food can’t run a business.’ ” — J Dapper

Other participating teams

Luis De Santos, owner-operator of the Random Act Diner concept, center right, helps prepare dishes during a presentation for “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway” on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The challenge is led by Dapper Cos. with the winning concept to be awarded a 3,000-square-foot space at the Huntridge Shopping Center. Simmons and Harwell are two of the four judges in the competition. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Random Act Diner: Khai Vu, Luis De Santos, Dia Young, Freddie Paloma

Savage Fine Diner &Tavern: Christopher Jones, Chuck Fromer and Glen Rogers

The Tipsy Buffalo: Kevin Kwan and Richie Liu

Simple Diner: Stacey Dougan, Uniquea Taylor, Maribel Alvarez, Jen Falcione and Jenn Tramaglino

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

Marquee dishes by acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen and executive chef Paul Zlatos include stuffed zucchini blossoms, beet tartare and house-made pastas.