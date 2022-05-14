Served: Tagliarini with Calabrian Pesto at Anima by Edo

There’s food wizardry going on at Anima by Edo, an artful new eatery in the southwest sliver of the Las Vegas Valley.

Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There’s food wizardry going on at Anima by Edo, an artful new eatery in the southwest sliver of the Las Vegas Valley. Most pesto dishes aren’t this gorgeous, but when spinach-infused tagliarini pasta gets tossed with a Calabrian-style sauce of braised eggplant, asparagus, basil, bell peppers, shallots and chili peppers, something eye-catching is guaranteed.

Pair the saucy green ribbons with a glass of Grillo by Baglio Di Grìsi 2020. The light, refreshing and slightly acidic white will match well with the spicy green noodles twirled on your fork.

Anima by Edo 9205 W. Russell Road, Unit 185, animabyedo.com