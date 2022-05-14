88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Served: Tagliarini with Calabrian Pesto at Anima by Edo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 5:21 pm
 
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2 ...
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2 ...
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2 ...
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2 ...
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2 ...
Spinach tagliarini tossed with Calabrian-style pesto sauce at Anima by Edo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There’s food wizardry going on at Anima by Edo, an artful new eatery in the southwest sliver of the Las Vegas Valley. Most pesto dishes aren’t this gorgeous, but when spinach-infused tagliarini pasta gets tossed with a Calabrian-style sauce of braised eggplant, asparagus, basil, bell peppers, shallots and chili peppers, something eye-catching is guaranteed.

Pair the saucy green ribbons with a glass of Grillo by Baglio Di Grìsi 2020. The light, refreshing and slightly acidic white will match well with the spicy green noodles twirled on your fork.

Anima by Edo 9205 W. Russell Road, Unit 185, animabyedo.com

MOST READ
1
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
2
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
3
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
4
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
5
Ex-pastor convicted of murder for killing 2, including neighbor
Ex-pastor convicted of murder for killing 2, including neighbor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ludacris performs on the Bacardi Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 1 ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Lovers & Friends R&B fest, country rocker Eric Church and dancing star Derek Hough lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Chef Scott Commings (courtesy)
Welcome to the RJ’s new Taste section
By / RJ

Today, the Las Vegas Review-Journal relaunches its Taste section, and readers are invited to join us as we bring the tasty from across Las Vegas, one of the world’s great food and drink cities.