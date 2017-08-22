ad-fullscreen
Food

Shake Shack to open at Las Vegas Premium Outlets North

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 3:44 pm
 

Shake Shack, which sprung from a New York City hot dog cart into a chain with restaurants in 85 locations in the United States and 11 foreign countries, will open its fifth Southern Nevada spot early next year at Las Vegas Premium Outlets North on Grand Central Parkway near downtown. The front entrance is being redeveloped to provide the 3,000 square feet for the restaurant.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 

