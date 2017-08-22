Shake Shack to open at Las Vegas Premium Outlets North

Shake Shack will open its fifth Southern Nevada spot early next year at Las Vegas Premium Outlets North.

Shake Shack (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shake Shack, which sprung from a New York City hot dog cart into a chain with restaurants in 85 locations in the United States and 11 foreign countries, will open its fifth Southern Nevada spot early next year at Las Vegas Premium Outlets North on Grand Central Parkway near downtown. The front entrance is being redeveloped to provide the 3,000 square feet for the restaurant.

875 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106