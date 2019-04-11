Shake Shack to serve special ‘Game of Thrones’ menu in Las Vegas

Shake Shack's "Dragonglass Shake" and "Dracarys Burger" in celebration of "Game of Thrones." (Shake Shack)

Shake Shack is joining in on the excitement surrounding the upcoming eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” by offering a special themed menu.

Starting Friday, fans of the hit TV show can enjoy a “Dragonglass” shake at all Las Vegas Valley Shake Shack locations — or Rholītso Rhakion’s as it is known in the Valyrian language. The shake will be available through May 19.

‘The Dragonglass Shake — Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos — is a “prime example of the Wall to Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone,” as Shake Shack described the shake in a press release.

Additionally, the Shake Shack location at New York-New York on the Strip will serve up a “Dracarys Burger” — Drakaro Parkliapos — through April 21, while supplies last.

The burger is comprised of a “double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle the Seven Kingdoms has to offer. Griddled by the fires of Drogon and Rhaegal, the burger is then topped with a fiery ShackSauce created from herbs and spices sourced from the conquered cities of Yunhai, Meeren and Astapor. The final touch are slabs of bacon imported from Essos—a Dothraki delicacy.”

Shake Shack isn’t the only business jumping on the “Game of Thrones” mania.

MGM Resorts is running a “Game of Thrones”-themed water show at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

Oreo has also released special cookie packages that feature Oreo cookies with designs based on the show.

