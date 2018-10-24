Shaq celebrates opening of Big Chicken in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal hosted an invite-only grand opening celebration for his new Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken, on Tuesday.

Retired NBA player Shaquille O'Neal smiles during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's new fast-casual chicken restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Workers prepare orders and shakes behind the counter during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaquille O'Neal's new fast-casual chicken restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A side of the Shaq Sauce at the sauce bar during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaquille O'Neal's new fast-casual chicken restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

An order of Shaq Daddy sliders and Dirty Fries sits on the bar during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaquille O'Neal's new fast-casual chicken restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Retired NBA player Shaquille O'Neal poses with UFC President Dana White, second left, and retired mixed martial artist Forrest Griffin, right, as red carpet host Anthony Hall looks on during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's new restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Retired NBA player Shaquille O'Neal signs a Lakers championship banner for 11-year-old Amare Oba during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's new fast-casual chicken restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Retired NBA player Shaquille O'Neal, center, greets guests during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's new fast-casual chicken restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Retired NBA player Shaquille O'Neal poses with business partner Matthew Silverman, left, and vice president of culinary operations Matthew Piekarski during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, their new restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Actress Vivica A. Fox and the UFC’s Dana White, Miesha Tate and Forrest Griffin were among the celebs to walk the orange carpet and celebrate with Shaq on Tuesday.

.@johnnykats talks to @SHAQ about expanding his @BigChickenShaq restaurant and his plans for more DJ Diesel shows in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/YRpAD6QH80 — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) October 24, 2018

The restaurant at 4480 Paradise Road near the Hard Rock Hotel opens to the public on Wednesday.

The house specialty is crispy chicken sandwiches served on brioche buns, though guests will be able to order them grilled. The menu also includes sliders, chicken strips, sides and desserts.

.@UFC fighter @MieshaTate introduces her baby to the Big Aristotle at the opening @BigChickenShaq pic.twitter.com/A8VoROWEbY — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) October 24, 2018

The restaurant’s opening is being chronicled on Big Chicken Shaq, an eight-episode Facebook Watch series that follows the development of the restaurant with O’Neal and his team.

They do the Happy Birthday song a little different at @Shaq’s Big Chicken… pic.twitter.com/RvI9WhQRCD — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) October 24, 2018

4480 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV