Shaq celebrates opening of Big Chicken in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal hosted an invite-only grand opening celebration for his new Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken, on Tuesday.
Actress Vivica A. Fox and the UFC’s Dana White, Miesha Tate and Forrest Griffin were among the celebs to walk the orange carpet and celebrate with Shaq on Tuesday.
The restaurant at 4480 Paradise Road near the Hard Rock Hotel opens to the public on Wednesday.
The house specialty is crispy chicken sandwiches served on brioche buns, though guests will be able to order them grilled. The menu also includes sliders, chicken strips, sides and desserts.
The restaurant’s opening is being chronicled on Big Chicken Shaq, an eight-episode Facebook Watch series that follows the development of the restaurant with O’Neal and his team.
