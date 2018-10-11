Food

Shaq debuts menu for new Las Vegas restaurant Big Chicken

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2018 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2018 - 6:28 pm

Shaquille O’Neal has revealed the full menu for his new restaurant Big Chicken, which is set to open at 4480 Paradise Road near the Hard Rock Hotel on Oct. 23.

The house specialty will be crispy chicken sandwiches served on brioche buns, although guests will be able to order them grilled. The menu offers six varieties, ranging from a basic M.D.E. (short for Most Dominant Ever) that comes topped with pickle slaw and signature Shaq sauce, to the Big Aristotle, which comes with Muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon and a sweet and smoky Memphis barbecue sauce. The most exotic version may be the Shaq Fu BBQ, which comes with kimchi, pork belly and Korean barbecue sauce.

The menu also includes sliders, chicken strips, sides and desserts. The beverage selection includes a special Shaq soda designed by Pepsi, shakes, specialty soft drinks, wine and a variety of draft beer including selections from local brewers like Crafthaus, Joseph James, Banger Brewing, Able Baker and Lovelady Brewing.

The basketball legend is reluctant to recommend a favorite for the menu.

“Just order what you like. Everybody’s different. The other day I tried the chicken sandwich with ham and cheese — really good. I would never (make) that, even though I’ve been doing it all my life eating cordon bleu.”

He did say that he doesn’t plan on eating the banana pudding ice cream sandwiches his chef-partners, Matt Silverman and Matt Piekarski, created.

small pic description goes here

small pic description goes here

“I know banana pudding. And you stop right there. One of my chefs came up with the great idea of banana pudding ice cream. And I probably will never try it. But I had to say to myself, ‘OK, it ain’t all about you, buddy.’”

A grand opening party is planned for the 23rd, and O’Neal says it will be a star-studded event.

“A lot of big-time people there. A lot of famous people. A lot of regular people. A lot of just great people. Red carpet, music, party — it’s gonna be one big party.”

When pressed for specifics on what celebrities are on the guest list, he opted not to tell.

“I’ve got some names, but I don’t want to say any names in case they don’t show up.”

You can follow Shaq and his chefs as they tour the country preparing for the opening of Big Chicken on their Facebook Watch! reality TV show “Big Chicken Shaq.” He promises there’s a lot more to the show than just food.

“We have alligators, crocodiles, chasing chicken. I make these two (chefs) play a seven games series, funniest thing ever. We do a lot of things.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like