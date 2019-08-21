Shaq’s Big Chicken expanding outside Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-casual chicken sandwich spot Big Chicken is preparing to expand outside of Las Vegas.

Shaquille O'Neal, center, greets guests during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's fast-casual chicken restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shaquille O’Neal’s fast–casual chicken sandwich spot Big Chicken is preparing to expand outside of Las Vegas. The restaurant has a signed a lease on a space in the Americana at Brand retail complex in Glendale, California. It’s expected to open before the end of the year.

Chinatown’s Edo Tapas & Wine has launched a new Happy Hour Pinchos Menu. Available twice daily, it includes a variety of pinchos (small bites) from Northern Spain for $2.50 to $3.50 apiece as well as half off oysters and select bottles of wine. The offers are available from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and after 10 p.m. nightly.

