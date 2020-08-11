Sharktini cocktail helps put the bite in Shark Week

Refreshing Sharktini, with blood-red floating cranberries, is available this week at Bonefish Grill’s two local locations.

The Sharktini at Bonefish Grill. (Bonefish Grill)

In case you think you’ve been hearing “ba-dump, ba-dump” lately, you’re not imagining things. This is, after all, Shark Week, and there are all sorts of finny goings-on going on.

Like The Sharktini cocktail dreamed up by the intoxicatingly creative minds at Bonefish Grill. It’s a refreshing-as-sea-air blend of Absolut Citron vodka, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, lime and simple syrup.

What makes it a Shark Week cocktail? They’re not telling, but it may have something to do with the three blood-red frozen cranberries floating in the drink. Which look like they’re going to need a bigger boat.

The Sharktini is available through Sunday. Bonefish Grill is in Town Square and at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd.

