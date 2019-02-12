Shred photo of your ex for free Hooters wings on Valentine’s Day

(Getty Images)

Don’t have a Valentine this year? No problem. Hooters is giving you a chance to forget about your ex and enjoy some free wings.

This Valentine’s Day, as part of the “Shred ‘Em and Forget ‘Em” promotion, guests are invited to shred a photo of their ex in exchange for 10 free wings when you buy 10.

Know what's gratifying? Destroying a pic of your ex…. and getting 10 free boneless wings for it (when you buy any 10). Only question is: Shred. Burn, Bury or Darts? https://t.co/jpVZHfKCTl #ShredYourEx #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/TTMrY6KH3O — Hooters (@Hooters) February 11, 2019

If it’s too painful to bring a photo of your ex out in public, Hooters will allow you to “shred” the photo online.

After answering questions about how long it’s been since the breakup occurred and how dramatic it was — on a scale from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Taylor Swift and five guys she has dated — Hooters will inform you whether you should shred the photo, burn it, bury it or dart it. No matter what the outcome, you must then upload a photo of your ex to claim a coupon for your 10 free wings.

Visit “Shred Your Ex” for more information.

