Tacho Kneeland, executive chef of Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops, has created a fiesta in a glass to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday.

It’s an 18-ounce schooner glass filled with poached shrimp in a spicy house-made cocktail sauce, with tomato, avocado, red onion and cilantro.

It will be $21.95 and available Friday through Sunday.

