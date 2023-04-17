Shuttered China Mama restaurant eyes new space after fire

The latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance also includes details on six other new and upcoming spots.

China Mama, shown here after its early morning fire on March 30, 2023, could be moving into Shanghai Plaza, the Chinatown Las Vegas center that houses many popular Asian restaurants. (Joe Muscaglione)

Owners Andy and Meghan Sparks take a moment in front of the new location of Karved, the rotisserie sandwich shop, set to open in spring 2023 in The Gramercy development in southwest Las Vegas. (Karved)

Items from Tacotarian, the Vegas-born plant-based Mexican restaurant named Best Vegan Taqueria for 2023 by a major plant-based news media outlet.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

— China Mama remains shuttered after its kitchen fire in late March. Our Chinatown correspondent tells us the restaurant might be making a move to the just-closed IX Skewer & Bar, an outstanding Sichuan spot in Shanghai Plaza that was only around for few months. We’ve reached out to China Mama, so stay tuned for updates. chinamamavegas.com

— We’ve been hearing good things about Crumbz Bakery & Coffee House, now open at 8390 W. Sahara Ave., in the Summerlin area. The menu features baguettes and other breads, croissants and other pastries, cookies and muffins, tiramisù and tarts, and teas, coffee drinks and Italian sodas. In the a.m., there are bagels and breakfast sandwiches; at lunch, there’s salad and sandwiches. crumbzlv.com

— At Palms Place, the condotel sibling of the Palms casino next door, Laguna Pool House & Kitchen (plus lounge) is doing the indoor-outdoor thing adjacent to the pool. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and late-night menus. Look for gyros, a smoked salmon Dutch baby, a kale quinoa black bean Buddha bowl, pork chop Milanese, wee-hour Korean fried chicken, a fried ice cream croissant, and a host of boozy and booze-free beverages. palms.com/dining

— Jasmine Alizier, an owner of Medina Mediterranean Kitchen and Lounge, sent word the restaurant is serving at 2895 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Among the menu items: hummus, falafel, baba ganoush, Greek salad, assorted kebabs (chicken, lamb, ground beef, steak), rack of lamb, hookah in several flavors and daily happy hour. Medina also presents karaoke night, belly dance shows, community discussions and other events. medinaloungelv.com

— The knives will be out soon for a second location of Karved, the rotisserie sandwich shop, at 9275 W. Russell Road, in The Gramercy development in southwest Vegas. The debut is planned for spring with an open kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating, and dishes like a porchetta plate, a French dip, and a steak and egg sandwich for breakfast. Andy and Meghan Sparks own Karved; her parents opened the original in 2017 on Maryland Parkway near UNLV. karvedlv.com

— Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry has announced on social media it is close to launching a location at 2340 Via Inspirada, in the Inspirada neighborhood of Henderson. The original is on Stephanie Street in Henderson. gabiboutique.com

— PT’s Taverns welcomes its 65th tavern in Nevada with the opening of PT’s Gold at 8416 W. Desert Inn Road, near South Durango Drive. The 5,000-square-foot tavern offers gaming, sports viewing, dining and drinking. Daily happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 a.m.

— Carver Road Hospitality is holding a career fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26-27 and May 3-4 for front- and back-of-house positions at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar, which is debuting June 10 in Mandalay Bay, at the entrance to The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, near the walkway to Allegiant Stadium. Interview check-in is at Flanker. Applicants should email resumes in advance to careers@flankerlv.com, then bring resumes, ID and work cards to the fair. linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality

◆ ◆ ◆

Tacotarian, the Vegas-born plant-based Mexican restaurant, has been named Best Vegan Taqueria in the 2023 Veggies Awards presented by VegNews, the media brand covering plant-based eating and industry. For the awards, more than 1 million votes were cast by VegNews readers in almost 50 categories. Tacotarian was founded in 2018 by Carlos and Kristen Corral, along with Dan and Regina Simmons, and now has four Vegas locations and one in San Diego.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.