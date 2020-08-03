Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews to open at Town Square

Sickies Garage serves hearty upper Midwestern fare, including the Hacksaw, with three layers of sourdough, two burgers, two cheeses, two sauces, onions and pickles.

The Sickies Burger at Sickies Garage. (Sickies Garage)

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is scheduled to open at Town Square on Labor Day weekend, and yes, it’ll be serving some sick burgers.

In case you’re wondering about the name, the story is that it came about because a group of friends would gather about 20 years ago at a garage in Fargo, North Dakota. They were there to work on and talk about things gearheads work on and talk about, and to grill their favorite foods — sometimes calling in sick from their jobs to do it.

The tale goes that pretty soon they had amassed a list of 50 burgers and 50 brews, so why not a restaurant? And the Sickies Garage name transferred when they opened in Fargo in 2012.

True story? It probably doesn’t really matter to burger lovers because Sickies Garage does indeed serve, in a garage-themed space, a whopping 50 burgers. There’s the Sickies Burger, with bacon, egg, pulled pork and onion rings; the Beer Cheese Burger, on a pretzel bun with bacon bits, croutons and green onions; and the Jalapeno Peanut Burger, with pepper jack cheese, peppered bacon, sliced jalapenos and peanut butter. A vegetarian option is available.

If you’re looking for something a little more excessive there’s the Twin Cam, with pepperwood bacon and nacho cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches, or the ever-popular Glazed Doughnut Burger, which needs no explanation.

Starters, salads, wraps, sandwiches, sides, wings (and 24 sauces), shakes and malts round things off. The chainlet’s other locations are all in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska, so you might expect some hearty heartland selections.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight daily. Visit sickiesburgers.com, call 725-735-5400, or follow on social media.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.