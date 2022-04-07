Sip on tasty cold ones at these places for National Beer Day

It’s also Major League Baseball’s opening day. Is there a connection here? Hmmm. Discuss over a few cold ones at these fine Las Vegas Valley drinkeries.

A flight of beers for National Beer Day at The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery. (The Front Yard at Ellis Island)

Cheers! National Beer Day — perhaps the frothiest of all food and drink holidays — has arrived. It’s also Major League Baseball’s opening day. Is there a connection here? Hmmm. One wonders. Discuss over a few cold ones at these fine Las Vegas Valley drinkeries. Some establishments are offering frosty specials to celebrate the occasion.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery with National Beer Day is serving $9 tasting flights from local beer makers and its homegrown brewery. There will also be a raffle to win tickets to a 2022 Las Vegas Aviators game.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square is showing commitment on National Beer Day (and the rest of April). Guests who bring in donations for active U.S. military personnel — think socks, sunscreen, lip balm, puzzles, playing cards, board games, hot sauce, beef jerky and protein bars — will receive a complimentary 16-ounce pour of that famous Texas brew, Shiner Bock.

You can throw back some cold ones at Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Cantina inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The holiday is celebrated with draft brews and half-off select appetizers and drinks from 3-5 p.m. Brews available will include Dos XX Lager, Estrella Jalisco, Sammy’s Red Head, Tecate, Modelo and Pacifico.

Like pins on a map, the many PT’s Taverns that dot Southern Nevada will be pouring $4 pints of Heineken or Dos Equis.

Uniting letters and numbers with jamming tunes, Aces & Ales is launching its weekly Rock’ N’ Roll Bingo series tonight. A DJ will be dropping fresh beats of the ’80s and ’90s, and drink specials will be available.

One of Las Vegas’ original craft beer emporiums, Big Dogs Brewing Co.,is taking 25 percent off beers from its to-go coolers.

Over at the Henderson Booze District, Bad Beat Brewingis hosting a live trivia competition and serving wood-fired pies from Pizza Stone’d. The warehouse zone is also home to CraftHaus Brewery and Astronomy Aleworks.

Amble about the Las Vegas Arts District’s carbonated side — Brewery Row — and stop by Able Baker Brewing for buy-one-get-one-free on 4-packs. Other beer-forward establishments in the funky neighborhood include Hop Nuts Brewing, HUDL Brewing Company, Nevada Brew Works, Servehzah Bottle Shop and Tap Room, Silver Stamp and Three Sheets Craft Brewery Bar.

The effervescent LINQ Promenade has a duo of specials today. Favorite Bistro has buckets of five chilly beers for $25, and Yard House is filling its famous half-yard glasses for a mere $10 all day.

Shhh. The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery is on the down-low with $2 off all draft beers until midnight.

And walkable Downtown Summerlin, the home of Las Vegas Ballpark, is filled to the brim with beer-friendly spots, including Dave & Buster’s, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Frankie’s Uptown and Beer Zombies Draft Room.

