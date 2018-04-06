Sip on the patio at downtown Las Vegas’ newest reggae lounge

The arts district’s newest watering hole Jammyland dares to create a swizzle with gin as its base because, as the menu explains, “If gin weren’t meant to be in tropical swizzles it would have grown legs and run off.”

Jammyland co-owner Allan Katz prepares a Juniper Flats cocktail at Jammyland in Las Vegas' downtown arts district on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Juniper Flats cocktail at Jammyland in Las Vegas' downtown arts district on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Juniper Flats cocktail at Jammyland in Las Vegas' downtown arts district on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Juniper Flats cocktail at Jammyland in Las Vegas' downtown arts district on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Juniper Flats cocktail at Jammyland in Las Vegas' downtown arts district on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The arts district’s newest watering hole Jammyland dares to create a swizzle with gin as its base because, as the menu explains, “If gin weren’t meant to be in tropical swizzles it would have grown legs and run off.” But the juniper berry flavor of the Juniper Flats cocktail is restrained enough not to scare away the unadventurous. The bar staff recommends enjoying it while listening to The Clash’s “Safe European Home.”

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Tanqueray Gin

3/4 ounce lime juice

3/4 ounce guava syrup

1/4 ounce canela (Mexican cinnamon) syrup

1/4 ounce Averna

Canela syrup recipe

Boil 6 big sticks of canela until the water is saturated in cinnamon, like a tea. Then make raw sugar simple syrup using four cups liquid and four cups sugar.

Garnish

Firestick

Directions

Build drink in glass using gin, lime juice, guava syrup and canela syrup over crushed ice. Swizzle. Top with Averna. Garnish with firestick.