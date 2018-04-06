Sip on the patio at downtown Las Vegas’ newest reggae lounge

The arts district’s newest watering hole Jammyland dares to create a swizzle with gin as its base because, as the menu explains, “If gin weren’t meant to be in tropical swizzles it would have grown legs and run off.” But the juniper berry flavor of the Juniper Flats cocktail is restrained enough not to scare away the unadventurous. The bar staff recommends enjoying it while listening to The Clash’s “Safe European Home.”
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces Tanqueray Gin
3/4 ounce lime juice
3/4 ounce guava syrup
1/4 ounce canela (Mexican cinnamon) syrup
1/4 ounce Averna
Canela syrup recipe
Boil 6 big sticks of canela until the water is saturated in cinnamon, like a tea. Then make raw sugar simple syrup using four cups liquid and four cups sugar.
Garnish
Firestick
Directions
Build drink in glass using gin, lime juice, guava syrup and canela syrup over crushed ice. Swizzle. Top with Averna. Garnish with firestick.