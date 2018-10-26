Skybar lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history

The Waldorf Astoria’s new Skybar is divided into sections based on eras in Las Vegas history. The Mojave — from the section reflecting the valley’s earliest settlements titled “Where It All Started” — starts with the desert spirit sotol and includes ingredients made from aloe, chili peppers, peas and garden herbs, served in a terracotta mug.
Ingredients
2 ounces Sotol de Chihuahua
½ ounce Chareau
½ ounce Ancho Reyes
1 ounce fresh lime juice
2 ounces Seedlip Garden 108
Garnish
Dehydrated lime wheel
Dehydrated lemon wheel
Fresh thyme
Combine ingredients in a shaker and shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice cubes in a terracotta mug. Garnish with dehydrated lime and lemon wheels and fresh thyme.