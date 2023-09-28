91°F
Food

Skydiving is on the menu at new downtown restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 1:28 pm
 
A rendering of the CrashNBurn and AeroVegas experiences coming to East Fremont Street in downto ...
A rendering of the CrashNBurn and AeroVegas experiences coming to East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (CrashNBurn)

It’s a bar. And restaurant. Meets nightclub. With a dollop of — skydiving?

CrashNBurn and AeroVegas are set to open this fall in downtown Las Vegas on the top floor of 450 E. Fremont St. CrashNBurn is an indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant with games and sweeping city views. At night, the place turns into a 21-and-over nightclub.

AeroVegas is an open-air wind tunnel that provides a sky diving-like experience without jumping from a plane (but with cocktails conveniently close). Visit crashnburn.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

