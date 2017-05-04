Smith & Wollensky announces May 27 closure on Las Vegas Strip

Smith & Wollensky, 3767 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Google Street View)

Fans of the Smith & Wollensky on Las Vegas Boulevard are going to have to act quickly if they want a final meal at the current location. The owners have set May 27 as the last day of service for the space, which is located just north of MGM Grand on the Strip. This is a bit earlier than the June closing that was expected.

The good news is, the popular chain is not leaving town altogether. As previously reported, it’s in search of a new space, but there’s no news yet on a location.

Spokeswoman Kim Giguere-Lapine says the team “is still busy at work ironing out the details for a new Las Vegas location to call home.”

Smith & Wollensky has been operating on the Strip for 19 years.

