Smith & Wollensky opens at new Las Vegas Strip spot

Smith & Wollensky’s new Las Vegas location officially opened at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Wednesday evening with a rib-cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon-cutting. The event followed a May 10 soft opening attended by rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

The company’s original Las Vegas restaurant, near the other end of the Strip, was a standalone green-and-white landmark for 18 years until closing in May 2017. At the time, company CEO Michael Feighery expressed a desire for a location at a casino. The new spot replaces the Italian restaurant Zefferino, which had opened with The Venetian in 1999, and overlooks the resort’s canal.

Smith & Wollensky is about 15,000 square feet and seats 320 in the upstairs dining room and about 100 in the downstairs lounge. It also has three private dining rooms.

