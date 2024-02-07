52°F
Food

So cheesy: Cheetos-themed wedding chapel coming to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 11:40 am
 
Starting Thursday, couples can get married by a hologram of Cheetos mascot Chester Cheetah on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images)
Starting Thursday, couples can get married by a hologram of Cheetos mascot Chester Cheetah on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images)

Las Vegas has seen some cheesy weddings over the years, but this is a whole new level.

Starting Thursday, couples can get married by a hologram of Cheetos mascot Chester Cheetah.

It’s part of the “Chip Strip,” a free celebration of all things Frito-Lay that’s taking over the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York during Super Bowl weekend.

The immersive experience also includes food from the Lay’s Spudsbar, a Flamin’ Hot stretch limo, appearances by NFL stars and the Frito-Lay Snackpot, where attendees can win branded swag or a 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

At the Cheetos Chapel, couples can wear “Chester-approved wedding attire” and have a Cheetos-inspired cake ball truffle.

The weddings aren’t legally binding, though. Apparently, the hologram hasn’t been ordained.

The “Chip Strip” will be open 4-9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s hours haven’t been determined.

