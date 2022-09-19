Sol Mexican Cocina coming to Forum Shops at Caesars

The first Las Vegas outpost for Sol takes over the space that once housed Border Grill.

A rendering of the first Las Vegas location of Sol Mexican Cocina, the small restaurant group known for its Baja-inspired food. Sol is scheduled to open this fall in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Vegas Strip. (Xperience Restaurant Group)

Grilled octopus from Sol Mexican Cocina, which is scheduled to open this fall in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Xperience Restaurant Group)

Grilled sweet corn from Sol Mexican Cocina, which is scheduled to open this fall in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Xperience Restaurant Group)

A Mezcalero cocktail from Sol Mexican Cocina, which is scheduled to open this fall in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Xperience Restaurant Group)

This fall, coastal Mexico comes to the Forum Shops at Caesars with the opening of Sol Mexican Cocina, known for its Baja-inspired food. The debut, shared exclusively with the Review-Journal, marks the first Las Vegas outpost for Sol, which belongs to a small restaurant group with locations in Southern California, Arizona and Denver.

“Opening Sol in a city like Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is a milestone for XRG, and we could not be more excited about it,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Xperience Restaurant Group, the operator of the Sol restaurants.

The Forum Sol takes over the space that once housed Border Grill, on level one near the spiral escalator. The restaurant features more than 11,000 square feet, with more than 300 seats in the dining room able to accommodate a variety of gatherings.

Creamy, grilled, citrus

The menu offers a modern take on the cooking of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. That means grilled corn, carved tableside, with a creamy coating of chipotle sauce, cotija cheese, chiles, butter and lime.

There’s also octopus, grilled and sliced and served on fingerling potatoes sautéed with chorizo, garlic and smoked paprika. Or wild-caught fish crusted in almonds and lemon, with esquites grilled corn salad. Or fish tacos, a Baja signature, prepared gobernador (“governor”) style with cheese and creamy-citrusy gobernador salsa.

With seafood and other proteins, the restaurant touts using products from domestic and international producers committed to environmentally sound practices.

Tequila, salsas, brunch

The beverage program showcases Sol margaritas, like one featuring crushed watermelon shaken with blanco tequila, and specialty cocktails built from scores of tequilas and mezcals, like a Mezcalero uniting mezcal, passion fruit, guava and fresh lime.

At Sol, there are also two dozen salsas made fresh daily, the renowned Taco & Tequila Tuesday, weekday happy hour, weekend brunch, and vegan and gluten-free options. XRG, the Sol operator, currently has nearly 70 restaurants, including the Solita Tacos & Margaritas, Las Brisas and Sinigual brands.

The Vegas Sol will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Visit solcocina.com.

