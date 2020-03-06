75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Food

Some Las Vegas restaurants see slump because of coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2020 - 11:31 am
 

The half-empty parking lot at the usually bustling Chinatown Plaza on Spring Mountain Road Thursday afternoon was the first hint that businesses there are hurting, as people concerned about coronavirus and its prevalence in China stay away.

“Bad. Real bad,” said Henda Chow, owner/manager of the Chinatown landmark Harbor Palace, when asked how things were going.

Chow said business is off 60 to 70 percent, and has been since the beginning of February.

“The whole month already,” he said. At mid-afternoon, only three tables were occupied in the sprawling dining room.

More news about coronavirus

Chow said he thinks the plaza has been hit the hardest because people connect it most directly with China, adding that he’d heard from the owner of a Chinese restaurant outside the plaza that while business is down, it’s not down as much.

The fact that a case of COVID-19 was discovered in Clark County Thursday will only make things worse, he said.

“There will be more panic,” Chow said. “With more cases, more people will be scared.”

At Takopa Japanese Street Food, assistant manager Jimm Alvarez said he’d seen a decline.

“It’s been very slow,” he said. “It’s been very unusual.”

Asked whether he would blame the decline on the virus, Alvarez said he would.

“Most people are still not well-informed,” he said. “They’re trying to avoid places linked to ‘China.’ ”

At 99 Ranch Market rice was available, contrary to reports of local and national shortages. Fifteen-pound bags of Calrose rice were displayed near the door, but other shelves that normally hold rice had been stripped bare.

Shopper Claudette Tadeo was leaving the store with two cases of bottled water and a mammoth bag of rice. Was she stocking up because of the virus?

“No, but kind of,” Tadeo said. “It’s only one (person who has contracted the corona virus) here, but others may get it.”

Elsewhere in the valley, opinions were mixed on whether COVID-19 was affecting restaurants. At Makers and Finders in the Arts District, assistant general manager Diane Acuna said she hadn’t noticed a change, though she had seen the effects elsewhere, such as at a Costco in Henderson.

“It looked like Doomsday,” Acuna said.

CC Elise and Jay Word, who had just had brunch at Makers and Finders, said they’re being cautious.

“Of course I’m nervous,” Elise said. “It’s human nature. But I’m not afraid to step outside and live.”

Even so, she said she canceled an upcoming trip to Germany.

“It doesn’t seem smart to hop on a flight for 16 hours,” Elise said.

Word said he still had a ticket for a trip to Paris, though reservations for flights to Taiwan and Korea had been canceled and refunded by the airlines. A model who relies on jobs in international locations, Word shrugged off the risk.

“I’ve got to make my stuff, too,” he said.

The lunchtime rush at Vesta Coffee Roasters was slower than usual, with plenty of empty seats at noon.

“It’s definitely been a lot slower,” said Elise True, lead barista. And she has noticed another difference.

“People aren’t staying,” True said. “It’s more orders to go.”

The change at nearby Tacotarian has been more dramatic.

“On Monday I started panicking a little bit,” said co-owner Regina Simmons. Tuesday was slow, she said, but while things picked up Wednesday and Thursday, she worried the Thursday announcement of a case of COVID-19 in Clark County would prompt another slump.

“There’s definitely going to be a drop in business,” she said. “Everybody in town is going to feel it. We have to get ahead and prevent this thing.”

Simmons is taking a proactive approach, reinforcing staff sanitary training, adding sanitizer stations at the doors, wiping doors with Lysol and using sanitizing wipes on menus and the customer order numbers placed on tables.

“I think people will be more comfortable here” as a result, she said.

Stephanie Bethel, a spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Health District, said the risk for the general public still is considered low.

“We’re not having any community spread here in Las Vegas,” she said. “The health district is not making any recommendations for people not to go out. But it is cold and flu season, so you should take precautionary practices like washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick.”

Chow said he was hopeful that the outbreak wouldn’t be as bad here as in some other places such as the damp Pacific Northwest; while Bethel said COVID-19 is new and not a lot is known about it, a local physician told the Review-Journal this week that coronaviruses generally don’t like hot weather.

“We’re in the desert,” Chow said. “It’ll get hot soon. Hopefully that will help.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus confirmed in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
Coronavirus confirmed in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
2
UPDATED: Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas schools, conferences, sports events
UPDATED: Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas schools, conferences, sports events
3
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
4
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium
5
CCSD, charter board silent on child of coronavirus patient
CCSD, charter board silent on child of coronavirus patient
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Nick Hexum of 311 performs at the Cruzan Amphitheater on July 17, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Flor ...
Things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.