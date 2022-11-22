South of France meets South Beach at new Strip restaurant

The Venetian will reach the beach next week as Villa Azur — founded in Miami Beach, with several other outposts, including Saint-Tropez — debuts its Grand Canal Shoppes space.

The Venetian will reach the beach on Monday. That’s the first night for which Villa Azur — founded in Miami Beach, with several other outposts, including Saint-Tropez — is taking reservations for dining in its Grand Canal Shoppes space. The restaurant features a stylish expanse of balmy white punctuated with brightly colored pop culture images.

The menu harnesses cooking from the South of France (with nods to Italy) in dishes like grilled octopus, bijoux truffled ravioles, and pâtes à la meule (pasta cooked in a hollowed wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano flambéed with Cognac). Many dishes are prepared tableside, and there are signature cocktails and a Champagne list.

DJs, dancers, musicians and other entertainment extend Villa Azur’s energy and theatricality into the evening. Should you get up and dance? Bah oui!

