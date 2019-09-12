South Point honors NASCAR weekend with racing-inspired cocktails

The Blueberry Shine Mint Julep is made with a whiskey from City Lights Shine, a Las Vegas distillery co-owned by NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan.

Blueberry Shine Mint Julep (South Point)

The South Point has created cocktails to celebrate Sunday’s Cup series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Blueberry Shine Mint Julep is made with a whiskey from City Lights Shine, a Las Vegas distillery co-owned by NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan. It’s topped with an edible caramel straw but can be sipped though paper, plastic or metal alternatives.

Ingredients

■ 1½ ounces City Lights Blueberry Shine

■ 1 ounce simple syrup

■ 6 blueberries

Garnish

■ Fresh mint

■ Blueberries

■ Caramel straw

Directions

Muddle blueberries in a highball glass. Add blueberry shine, simple syrup and ice. Shake and pour back into glass. Top with fresh mint sprig, blueberries and caramel straw.