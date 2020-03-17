South Point scales back restaurant operations

Six of eight venues, including the Garden Buffet, to operate with reduces days or hours; no change in steakhouse or cafe times.

The South Point is the latest resort to scale back the hours of many of its restaurants, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. While no venue completely ceased operation at this point, six have reduced hours, including the buffet. The resort’s Silverado Steakhouse and 24-hour Coronado Café will continue under normal hours.

Here’s a rundown of the latest hours of operation for all South Point restaurants:

Garden Buffet: Normal operating hours Thursday through Sunday (closed Monday through Wednesday)

Don Vito’s: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Primarily Prime Rib: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Sunday through Tuesday)

Baja Miguel’s: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Sunday through Tuesday)

Steak ’n Shake: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Big Sur Oyster Bar: Noon to midnight Wednesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Silverado Steakhouse: no change

Coronado Café: 24/7 (no change)

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.