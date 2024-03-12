Southern food favorite begins work on its 1st valley restaurant

The chain, known for its fried chicken, biscuits and iced tea, is mainly located the Southeast.

Bojangles, known for its chicken, biscuits and iced tea, is seeking final approval, as of March 2024, for a restaurant in Henderson. This restaurant appears to be the first Bojangles location in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bojangles)

Bojangles, the Southern food chain that earlier announced a deal to bring 20 restaurants to the Las Vegas Valley, appears to be starting work on its first Vegas shop.

On Thursday, the Henderson Planning Commission is set to consider final approval for a Bojangles restaurant with a drive-thru at the southwest corner of St. Rose and Maryland parkways, according to the meeting agenda.

The proposed project will occupy a 1.2-acre portion of a 2.8-acre undeveloped site, will include a restaurant of almost 3,200 square feet, and will feature painted stucco, decorative brick accents, metal shades, a porte-cochère over the pick-up window and a decorative roof cornice in the restaurant design.

Farmer Boys, In-N-Out Burger and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are nearby.

Bojangles has more than 800 restaurants, mostly in the Southeast. According to the locations map on its website, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the farthest west the chain has expanded. Bojangles is known for its fried chicken, biscuits and iced tea.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.