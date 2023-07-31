Southern food favorite coming to Las Vegas

The chain known for its iconic chicken, biscuits and tea announced the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants here.

A leading Southern food restaurant announced plans Monday to plant a major footprint in Las Vegas.

Bojangles, known for its iconic chicken, biscuits and tea, announced the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants to Las Vegas, as well as the development of restaurants within 10 TravelCenters of America franchise locations across Western markets, according to a news release from the company.

“This expansion represents an incredible opportunity to share Bojangles with the Las Vegas community. The city’s energy and unparalleled entertainment aligns with our brand’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences,” Jose Armario, chief executive officer of Bojangles, said in the release.

Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles specializes in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes, the release said.

The expansion will be led by TravelCenters of America franchisee, LVP Restaurant Group, LLC, an entity of LV Petroleum, and its investment partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital as the developer. The two entities have cultivated a highly experienced team of quick-service restaurant operators and real estate professionals to further propel Bojangles’ growth in a key market.

“We identified the ideal partners in LVP Restaurant Group, LLC, and Kingsbarn Realty Capital, who provide local industry knowledge and an authentic passion for Bojangles,” Armario said. “We are looking forward to serving our legendary chicken, biscuits and tea, for both Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.”

