Southern Nevada eatery ranks among top 5 BBQ spots in US, Yelp says

While barbecue connoisseurs may not consider Southern Nevada as a spot to compete with famed BBQ hot spots like Kansas City or St. Louis, a new list may make you think again.

Yelp this week released its list of the Top 100 Barbecue Spots in the country for 2024. Not only did several Southern Nevada eateries make the list, but one restaurant even cracked the top five.

Ranking the highest among Nevada eateries on the collection, Fox Smokehouse BBQ in Boulder City came in at #5 on Yelp’s list of the country’s top barbecue spots. According to Yelp, Fox Smokehouse BBQ offers diners a chance to create a “BBQ sundae” that’s piled with four sides and a choice of meat.

Three other Nevada spots earned recognition on the list, including three in Southern Nevada and one in Northern Nevada:

#11: 888 Japanese BBQ; 3550 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas

#30: Brothers Barbecue; 618 S. Center Street in Reno

#46: Rollin Smoke Barbecue; 3185 S. Highland Drive, Suite 2, in Las Vegas

Yelp says that in order to compile the list, the website identified businesses in the “barbecue” category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “barbecue,” and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

The full list of Yelp’s Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024 can be viewed below: