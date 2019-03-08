Free pancakes! IHOP locations in Southern Nevada are teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network to offer free short stacks of original buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Money raised locally will benefit pediatric services including equipment, charity care and patient resources at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena campus. The local effort is part of a national “Flip it Forward for Kids” drive for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Last year’s drive raised more than $44,000 for local pediatric care.
Southern Nevada IHOP’s offering free pancakes next week
