Southern Nevada restaurants tempt with takeout, specials

One spot offers a ‘UNLV Spirit Night’ benefit; eateries offer cuisines of all sorts for delivery and curbside pickup.

Fogo de Chao will have UNLV Spirit Night on Tuesday, with 10 percent of all takeout orders going to the UNLV Emergency Relief Fund. (Fogo de Chao)

Raku Bento Box (Raku)

This wrap-up of news and specials being offered by local restaurants will appear Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., offers curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services of family meals, chef’s meat kits and other items from noon to 8 p.m. daily. burntofferingslv.com; 702-848-2876

DW Bistro at The Gramercy, which is west of the 215 Beltway at Russell Road, is now open for takeout with pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. daily; rotating menu at dwbistro.com.

Fogo de Chao, 306 E. Flamingo Road, will offer “UNLV Spirit Night” on Tuesday. Customers can mention “spirit night” or “UNLV” when placing to-go menu orders by phone for curbside pickup or delivery. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to the UNLV Emergency Relief Fund. fogodechao.com/location/las-vegas; 702-431-4500

Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. in Boulder City, is offering family-style dinners from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only. Friday’s menu is Alaskan salmon with lemon/butter/dill sauce with rice pilaf and asparagus, $21. Saturday’s choices are a 12-ounce prime rib with creamy horseradish and jus, roll, mixed vegetables and choice of mushroom risotto or a loaded baked potato, $24; or shrimp scampi over a bed of linguini with homemade garlic bread, $18. Order at 702-293-4001 and pick up at the front door; delivery is $5 extra.

Kyklos Greek Cafe at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson is open for curbside pickup, as well as delivery via third-party services. Call 702-450-1515.

Oming’s Kitchen, 5180 Blue Diamond Road, is offering online ordering only for takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Menu items include the chicken sinugba rice bowl, pork sinugba rice bowl and grilled pork belly combo with jasmine white rice and lumpia shanghai. omingskitchen.com

Pampas Brazilian Grille in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Menu items include family-style signature entrees and the restaurant’s new bauru sandwiches. Bottled beer, wine and cocktails are also available for takeout. pampasusa.com; 702-737-4748

Raku Japanese Charcoal Grill at 5030 W. Spring Mountain Road is now open for takeout from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Choices include the Raku Bento Box, $32; chicken teriyaki bento, $15.50; ginger pork bento, $17.50; washugyu outside skirt steak don, $26; oyako chicken egg don, $17.50; soboro chicken don, $17.50; salmon ikura don, $23; karaage fried chicken, $10; side salad, $3; and miso soup, $2.50. Sweets Raku also is making cakes for birthdays and other special events. Call 702-367-3511; large orders require 24 hours notice.

