Speakeasy at Cosmo serves a shot of whiskey with a pickle

At Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas, the hallowed-out pickle is also a shot — of pickle juice.

Don’t garnish your drink with a pickle; garnish your pickle with a drink.

The Mr. Pickles Shooter at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails is the bar’s version of a pickleback shooter.

The glass of Jameson Irish Whiskey is served with a hollowed-out dill pickle — chosen from among 10 brands the staff sampled — filled with pickle brine.

And as head “intoxicologist” Eric Hobbie points out, you can eat the pickle afterward for a crunchy touch. It’s $16, and The Barbershop, a speakeasy-style bar entered through a faux janitor’s closet, is at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella