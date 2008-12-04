Spears tour to visit Vegas

NEW YORK — Britney Spears is taking her “Circus” act on the road.

In an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the pop star announced that her North American arena tour will open March 3 in New Orleans.

Her new album, “Circus,” arrived Tuesday, on her 27th birthday.

It is Spears’ first tour in five years as she gains career momentum and stability in her personal life. Spears, who sang her hit “Womanizer” on “GMA,” begins rehearsals next month.

Spears’ 27-city itinerary includes a Las Vegas stop April 25 at the MGM Grand Garden arena.

She’ll close the tour April 28 in Chicago.