Special Valentine’s Day menus in Las Vegas for taking that special someone out

Valentine’s Day is the second-busiest day of the year for dining out. Here are some of the special menus being offered throughout Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas restaurants always put on their best bib and tucker for Valentine’s Day, the second-busiest day of the year for dining out.

Following are some of the special menus being offered throughout Southern Nevada; this is not a complete list. Unless otherwise noted, the specials will be offered on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Also unless otherwise noted, prices are per person, without tax and tip.

Also note that most Las Vegas-area buffets will be adding special dishes for the holiday.

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive; 702-331-5565 or americanalasvegas.com: Kusshi oyster with lime caviar and ice wine gel; Ora king salmon with beet variations and citrus cells; Alaskan halibut with Belgian leeks and ruby red grapefruit; American Kobe-style strip steak with yam puree and root vegetables; and Meyer lemon berry tart with green apple sorbet, or warm chocolate lava cake with vanilla bean gelato, $125.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay; 702-532-7401 or charliepalmer.com: French Kiss oyster with blood orange granita; CP’s French Onion Soup with truffle fondue and foie gras, or Maine lobster parfait with caviar and King crab; Dover sole with grapes and almond brown butter, New Zealand lamb osso bucco with blistered carrots and orzo, petite filet with root vegetable gratin, or mushrooms and house-made cavatelli with Parmesan cream sauce; and red velvet souffle with berry compote and chocolate sauce, $75, $15 for unlimited rose, Feb. 14-17.

Avenue Cafe, MGM Grand; 702-891-7335 or mgmgrand.com: Lobster Benedict with sauteed spinach, $24; cinnamon roll pancakes, $16; petite filet and lobster with sauteed baby squash and carrots, $32; and gumbo, $14.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Shrimp cocktail or Miguel’s Romantic Salad with berries and walnuts; 3-ounce filet, chicken breast and two sauteed shrimp over creamed spinach, 8-ounce salmon fillet with fresh mango salsa and sauteed zucchini, or rice verdi and asparagus tips; strawberry mousse with a honey biscuit, or Kahlua flan with seasonal berries; margarita or glass of wine and coffee or tea, $21.95, 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

The Barrymore, Royal Resort; 702-407-5303 or barrymorelv.com: Choices include beet salad, lobster tart with Beehive cheddar, bacon-wrapped scallops, Filet Diane with caramelized Vidalia onion and wild mushroom ragu, dark chocolate caramelized orange custard tart, praline white chocolate truffle, and raspberry limoncello sorbet with toasted hazelnut tuile, three courses, $70.

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7000 or slslasvegas.com: 10-course tasting menu of such dishes as smoke and ice oysters with apple mignonette, chicken bechamel fritters, classic beef tartare, Chateaubriand with Perigord sauce and pomme souffle, and variety of desserts, $135.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: Picnic basket with half-bottle of sparkling wine, roasted tomato bisque with crusty bread; roasted Anjou pear salad with goat cheese and hazelnuts; beechwood barbecue platter of St. Louis ribs, chicken, pulled pork, potato salad, cole slaw, cornbread and pickles; and vanilla bean cheesecake baked in a Mason jar with chocolate-dipped strawberries,, $100 per couple.

Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road; 702-954-3998 or blacksheepvegas.com: Baked Asian pear salad with arugula and blue cheese, $12; foie gras mousse and sesame sphere with red currant compote and duck prosciutto, $17; pan-seared red snapper with Vietnamese thick noodle bouillabaisse and white prawns, $40; lemongrass duck confit with black beans and farro, $40; grilled ribeye wrapped in grape leaves with crispy ginger rice and braised purple kale, $46; vegan Vietnamese udon noodles with leek broth and marble mix potato, $34; pomegranate cheesecake with almond tuile and dark chocolate ice cream, $12; white chocolate tres leche cake with dark chocolate sponge cake and Vietnamese coffee mousse, $12. Three courses, $59. Wine pairings, $25. Reserve wine pairings, $40. Cocktail pairings, $27. 5 to 10 p.m.

Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave.; 702-790-2323 or botecolv.com: Feb. 13 Mistress Day: Selection of appetizers; shrimp bisque; dark cherry hazelnut chicken roulade or risotto Milanese; molten caramel cake; and Domaine Chandon rose, $55, or $110 per couple. Feb. 14: Selection of appetizers; eggs and caviar; filet de boeuf en croute or black truffle risotto; red velvet molten cake; and Domaine Chandon rose, $55, or $110 per couple. Wine pairings, $20.

Bouchon, The Venetian; 702-414-6200 or venetian.com: Fingerling potato chips with caviar and Champagne; grilled hearts of palm with grapefruit and hazelnuts, Hawaiian big-eye tuna tartare with avocado and ginger, or sauteed foie gras with passionfruit puree, pistachios and dark chocolate; grilled filet mignon with asparagus and Dungeness crab salad, roasted chicken with truffled celery root and sweet onion tart, butter-poached Maine lobster with house-made pasta, or ricotta-Parmesan dumplings with black winter truffles ($49 supplement); and K+M chocolate pudding with salted caramel glaze, creme brulee or brown-butter biscuit with marinated strawberries and Chantilly cream, $9. Wine pairings, $45.

Bravo Cucina Italiana, Galleria at Sunset mall, Henderson; 702-433-4352 or bravoitalian.com: Shrimp and lobster campanelle, $22.99; grilled salmon piccata with lobster ravioli, $23.99; crab-crusted beef medallions with romano-crusted tomatoes and crispy fingerling potatoes, $24.99; chocolate cheesecake with mascarpone cream, $6.99; chocolate martini, $8.50; Maschio sparkling rose, $10 per split; Cinzano prosecco, $32 per bottle. At lunch and dinner, Feb. 9-18.

Brio Tuscan Grille, Town Square and Tivoli Village; brioitalian.com: Antipasti Bruschetta, $12.50; lobster and shrimp scampi with asparagus and angel hair pasta, $24.95; Bistecca Brio, beef tenderloin with tomatoes and chimichurri, $24.95 (add broiled lobster tail, $9.95); molden chocolate cake with mascarpone cream, $7.95; Sweetheart Martini, $8; split of Maschio prosecco brut, $11; bottle of Domaine Chandon brut, $43. At lunch and dinner, Feb. 9-18.

Buddy V’s Ristorante, The Venetian; 702-607-2355 or venetian.com: Poached pear and Gorgonzola salad with baby arugula and dried figs, short rib agnolotti with baby spinach and parsnip puree, and chocolate mousse with caramel crunch, $59. Wine pairings, $30,

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: Kiss on the Lips cocktail with Cruzan strawberry rum, Passoa liqueur and strawberries, $13.

Camelot Steakhouse, Excalibur; 702-597-7449 or excalibur.com: Strawberry spinach salad or French onion soup, 8-ounce filet mignon with 8-ounce Maine lobster tail and choice of side, and chocolate-dipped strawberries with glass of Moet and Chandon, $79.99.

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St.; 702-473-9523 or carsonkitchen.com: Prix-fixe menu (reservations accepted) of deviled eggs and veal meatballs; poached pear and blue cheese salad; New York strip or chicken thighs, both with baked mac and cheese; banoffee pie, glass of cava and glass of white or red wine, $99 per couple.

Charlie Palmer Steak, Four Seasons; 702-632-5120 or charliepalmersteak.com: Kusshi oyster with Champagne pearls and pomegranate and glass of sparkling rose; chilled shrimp with King crab and oysters, or salmon and beef tartare duo; CP Maine Lobster Thermidor with mushrooms and cognac cream, or Chateaubriand with pave potatoes and vegetables, or half Chateaubriand and half Lobster Thermidor; and chocolate fondue, $115, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Cleo, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7000 or slslasvegas.com: Duck breast with hazelnuts and Moroccan couscous, $32; cardamom Valrhona chocolate bar with yogurt, pistachios and orange, $12; Dom Perignon Champagne, $15 a glass, Feb. 10-12.

Contento Pizzeria and Bar, Jerry’s Nugget; 702-399-3000 or jerrysnugget.com: Bruschetta, arancini Siciliani or calamari; spaghetti and meatballs, pizza for two or lasagna; two cannolis and house-made limoncello; and Bacio cocktail or glass of wine, $50 per couple, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Craftsteak, MGM Grand; 702-891-7318 or mgmgrand.com: Oysters with American caviar; foie gras with spinach salad and prosciutto; 20-ounce wagyu filet with root vegetables, or braised lobster with shrimp and grits; and chocolate souffle with strawberry red wine sorbet, $385 per couple.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road; 702-796-0063 or delfriscos.com: Oysters and Pearls, chilled oysters with caviar mignonette and Veuve Clicquot Champagne, $90, Feb. 9-14.

Delmonico Steakhouse, The Venetian; 702-414-3737 or venetian.com: Louisiana caviar service for two, $75; fried Florida frog legs with smoked tomato butter, $20; scallop crudo with Louisiana caviar, winter citrus and hearts of palm, $28; house-cured duck pastrami salad with charred Brussels sprouts and spinach, $18; Gulf red snapper with sweet corn and crawfish stew, $45; grilled prime eye of ribeye with wild mushrooms and fresh black truffles, $75; chilled milk and white chocolate fondue with mixed berries, $11. 5 to 10 p.m.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Tuna tartare over avocado, braciole with ground veal and spinach, or stracciatella soup; 8-ounce filet with blue cheese mousse, seared sea scallops with caramelized leek and roasted carrot faro, or chicken breast with eggplant, mozzarella and heirloom tomatoes; vanilla bean cookie dough mousse or Butterfinger tartufo, cocktail or glass of wine and coffee or tea, $39, 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand; 702-891-7374 or mgmgrand.com: Hamachi crudo with soba noodles, $17; prime flat iron steak with smoked fontina potato gratin, $39; and chocolate passion fruit cream dessert, $13. Noon to 9 p.m.

Fiamma, MGM Grand; 702-891-7600 or mgmgrand.com: Lobster bisque, $16; scallops with saffron aioli, roasted wild mushrooms and Fontina polenta, $44; and 14-ounce rib eye steak with 7-ounce butter-poached lobster tail, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables, $89.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Town Square and 8721 W. Charleston Blvd.; flemingssteakhouse.com: Prosciutto-wrapped scallop and beet and goat cheese salad; 8-ounce petite filet mignon or 6-ounce barbecued salmon fillet with pair of shrimp or crab gratin; and chocolate-covered madeleines with chocolate-dipped strawberries, starting at $75. Feb. 9-18. Regular menu also available.

Fleur, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-9400 or mandalaybay.com: Kusshi Oysters Rockefeller, wagyu beef carpaccio Lyonnaise, lobster raviolo with brandied mushrooms, or white onion soup veloute with bay scallop and black Perigord truffle; roasted salmon with artichoke puree and citrus salad, diver scallop cioppino, potato-crusted black bass with pomme puree, or shrimp scampi with squid ink capellini; Filet Rossini with foie gras and Perigord truffle sauce, Muscovy Duck Wellington with mushrooms and spinach, whole roasted organic chicken for two ($10 supplement) with Brussels sprouts and pomme puree, or New York strip with caramelized onion potato gratin and grilled broccolini; and Valrhona dark chocolate souffle with Oreo cookie ice cream, floating island with cherry Anglaise, chocolate crepe cakes with strawberry marmalade and honey chocolate ice cream, or tiramisu with chocolate crunch pearls and amaretto coffee glaze ($14 supplement), $75 for three courses, $95 for four.

Flour & Barley, The Linq Promenade; 702-430-4430 or flourandbarley.com: Nutella Pizza with strawberries, bananas, candied macadamia nuts and whipped cream, $14.

Forge Social House, 553 California Ave., Boulder City; 702-293-6743 or forgesocialhouse.com: Mixed greens with beets and figs; roasted poblano and white cheddar bisque; almond and brie-crusted beef tenderloin with Asiago truffle potato gratin, or halibut with saffron wild rice and green beans; chocolate and raspberry tiramisu with fresh mint ice cream; and Champagne or house wine, $70, 6 to 9 p.m.

Freedom Beat, Downtown Grand; 702-719-5100 or downtowngrand.com: Glass of prosecco; cream of asparagus soup or mixed green salad; 32-ounce char-broiled Porterhouse with house-smoked steak sauce, or 14-ounce pan-seared salmon, both with roasted Brussels sprouts and crispy truffled potatoes; and chocolate-covered hearts with mixed berry compote, $55 per couple. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go, all locations except Rio; hashhouseagogo.com: Red velvet chocolate chip pancake with whipped cream, $9.99; HH Wedge Salad with house-made blue cheese dressing, $7.99; grilled swordfish with white wine beurre blanc and garlic mash, $24.99; New York strip steak and grilled shrimp skewer with bacon-cheddar mash, $34.99; salted caramel cheesecake with whipped cream, $9.99; glass of Champagne with all dinner entree specials. Regular menus also available.

Hecho en Vegas, MGM Grand; 702-891-3200 or mgmgrand.com: Roasted butternut squash and corn soup with sweet potato fritters, or Caprese de Nopal with heirloom tomatoes and panela cheese; pan-roasted pork tenderloin with celery root-potato mash and grilled asparagus, or margarita-glazed salmon with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus; and chocoflan with vanilla sauce and strawberries, $54.

Heritage Steak, Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Oyster with huckleberry jam, bay scallop with rose petal and Japanese A5 wagyu beef with gooseberry, $55; chocolate fondue with strawberry, figs and passion fruit meringue, $20. Feb. 9-14.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7940 or holsteinsburgers.com: Heartbreaker Bam-Boozled Shake, with strawberry and chocolate flavors, $15, Feb. 9-14.

Jardin, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Kale salad with sweet peppers and manchego cheese, or bacon-wrapped dates with St. Stephen triple cream brie; roasted fillet of beef and Maine lobster with brioche, shrimp and crabmeat stuffing and lobster mashed potatoes; dessert duo of passion fruit yogurt panna cotta and chocolate caramel mousse doughnut, and petit fours, $75 per person; served for two. Regular menu also available.

Jean Georges Steakhouse, Aria; 702-590-8660 or aria.com: Dungeness crab bisque with creme fraiche, $18; Chateaubriand on the bone for two with savory bread pudding and spring onion cream, $179; and dark chocolate creme brulee tart with Champagne sorbet and rose sugar, $14.

Jerry’s Favorite Coffee Shop, Jerry’s Nugget; 702-399-3000 or jerrysnugget.com: Bacon-wrapped shrimp with honey-Dijon dipping sauce, $9.89; pan-fried breaded chicken breast with lemon-garlic butter sauce, soup or salad and baked or mashed potato, french fries or rice, $14.89; Steak Diane with soup or salad, steamed vegetables and rice, potato or Greek spaghetti, $17.89; 8-ounce ($24.89) or 12-ounce ($28.89) steak with cold-water lobster and sauteed spinach, soup or salad and baked potato, french fries or rice. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Julian Serrano Tapas, Aria; 702-590-8520 or aria.com: Mixed greens with strawberries and Cana de Cabra cheese; lobster bisque with tomato and potato, or lamb chop with potato and rosemary, or Jidori egg with creamy spinach (Spanish black truffle $35 supplement); and coconut flan with raspberries and salted caramel, $65.

Katsuya, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7000: Prix-fixe menu with samplings of creamy rock shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, spicy albacore sashimi with crispy onion, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno and Katsuya roll with tuna, yellowtail and scallops; filet tobanyaki and jumbo shrimp with wild mushrooms; chocolate miso creme brulee and glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, $55.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-7375 or lacavelv.com: Kale and quinoa winter salad with blood oranges and pomegranate; Alaskan salmon with ginger broth and baby bok choy; wagyu New York sirloin with grilled balsamic figs and shishito peppers; and dessert sampler, $89. Wine pairings, $77. Regular menu also available.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway; 702-893-2223 or lawrysonline.com: Spinning Bowl Salad; California cut of prime rib or seasonal fish; mashed potatoes; creamed spinach or creamed corn; Yorkshire pudding; dessert to share and two glasses of wine, $125 per couple.

Lemongrass, 702-590-8670 or aria.com: Grilled pork satay; Tom Yum Lobster; Chilean sea bass with jasmine rice, green curry chicken with Thai eggplant and jasmine rice, or grilled rib eye steak with tamarind sauce and jasmine rice; and mango with sticky rice, $54.

MB Steak, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-483-4888 or mbsteaklv.com: Oysters with strawberry-Champagne granita; spicy grilled shrimp with avocado puree and roasted sweet corn; arugula salad with red-wine-braised figs and toasted almonds; pan-roasted salmon with grilled sweet potatoes, or filet mignon with roasted asparagus; and chocolate truffles, $95.

Michael Mina, Bellagio, 702-693-8865 or bellagio.com: Shellfish tasting to share ($120 supplement); caviars (traditional or parfait), golden osetra ($475 supplement) or Russian osetra ($275 supplement); Michael Mina’s Caviar Parfait; baby beet and burrata salad (shaved black Perigord truffle, $40 supplement), porcini mushroom soup, tuna tartare or black truffle agnolotti; Michael Mina’s Lobster Pot Pie; phyllo-crusted sole with crab brandade and pea shoots, Chilean sea bass with miso glaze and shellfish dumpling, diver scallop with foie gras and sunchoke, or American wagyu rib eye with potato pave and mushroom marmalade (shaved black Perigord truffle, $40 supplement); and chocolate strawberry torte, $138. Wine pairings $88.

Mon Ami Gabi, Paris Las Vegas; 702-944-4224 or monamigabi.com: Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake with hot fudge, vanilla Chantilly and raspberries, $10.95. Feb. 8-14.

Morels French Steakhouse and Bistro, Palazzo; 702-607-6333 or palazzo.com: Russian bester organic caviar with crisp potato blini; tableside Caesar salad; pan-seared diver sea scallops with Israeli couscous and roasted vegetables, or filet mignon and lobster tail with zucchini and cipollini onions; and red velvet heart with mascarpone icing and mixed berry coulis, $125. Wine pairings, $60. Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin brut, Reserve Cuvee, $100.

North Italia, 1069 S. Rampart Blvd.; 702-507-0927 or northitaliarestaurant.com: Roasted sweet potato soup with walnut pesto, chanterelle mushroom ragout with creamy mascarpone polenta, beef carpaccio with watercress, leafy Italian salad, prosciutto bruschetta with grilled asparagus, or arancini with red sauce; grilled branzino with cipollini onion and fennel, rosemary chicken with roasted vegetables, diver scallops with Parmesan risotto and butternut squash, burrata tortelloni with roasted mushrooms and Swiss chard, tagliatelle Bolognese, or red-wine glazed short rib with heirloom carrots and Swiss chard; and salted caramel budino with creme fraiche, ricotta panna cotta with fig and date compote, or tiramisu, $55.

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd.; 702-222-3522 or ohlalafrenchbistro.com: Mixed beet carpaccio with Big Horn blood orange oil, roasted day boat scallops with endive salad, or foie gras torchon with toast and jam; legs of duck confit with ratatouille, filet mignon with cognac morel cream sauce and french fries, or roasted lobster tail with herb butter and vegetables; and chocolate mousse with candied orange, tiramisu, creme brulee or flan, $55.

Oscar’s steakhouse, Plaza; 702-386-7227 or oscarslv.com: Caprese or arugula salad; pan-seared sea bass with red pepper sauce and cauliflower puree, or 6-ounce filet mignon and lobster tail with roasted potatoes and vegetables; trio of chocolate mousses with chocolate-covered strawberries; and glass of Champagne, $65, or $85 with wine pairings.

Osteria Costa, Mirage; 702-791-7111 or mirage.com: Flourless chocolate almond cake with Amarena cherries and house-made berry-cello, $22. Feb. 9-14.

Otoro Robata Grill & Sushi, Mirage; 800-374-9000 or mirage.com: Ginger miso seafood salad with blood orange and cucumber, $18; and veal cheek with grilled hearts of palm and chanterelles, $38. Feb. 9-14.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or panchosrestaurant.com: 40-ounce Strawberry Kiss margarita for two, $23.95.

Phil’s Italian Steakhouse, Treasure Island; 800-944-7444 or treasureisland.com: Grilled vegetable ravioli with mascarpone, fried calamari with cilantro-lime aioli and marinara, Maine lobster bruschetta with avocado and sweet corn, or caesar salad; 14-ounce bone-in New York strip steak with red-pepper mash and asparagus, herb-roasted halibut with garlic shrimp and beet risotto, chicken marsala with Parmesan mashed potatoes and marsala mushroom sauce, or eggplant Parmesan with white bean ragu and broccolini; and passion fruit Bavarian cream with vanilla bean cake and passion puree, $55. 5 to 10 p.m.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Lettuces with teardrop tomatoes and hearts of palm, cream of asparagus soup, or honey-glazed shrimp kabob over saffron rice; almond-crusted halibut with watercress cream, pan-seared beef medallions with mushroom cream sauce, or 10-ounce dry-aged prime rib with vegetables and potatoes; chocolate lava cake with strawberries or Red Valet cupcake with raspberries; cocktail or glass of wine and coffee or tea, $35. 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Prime Steakhouse, Bellagio; 702-693-8865 or bellagio.com: Toasted egg yolk with osetra caviar and dill, $65; peekytoe crab cake with celeriac remoulade, $28; Parmesan and black truffle risotto with marinated pear, $65; 32-ounce bone-in Chateaubriand with purple sweet potatoes and crackling garlic, $240; and dark chocolate-passion fruit tart with passion fruit sorbet, $18.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com: Fried goat cheese salad with arugula and roasted beets, $13; lamb skewers with crispy Brussels sprouts, $14; crab cakes with pickled red onion and arugula, $15; shrimp and crabmeat boxty with melted leeks and grilled asparagus, $21; short rib gnocchi with pan-seared mushrooms, $23; 8-ounce grilled flat iron steak with blue cheese butter and bacon champ potatoes, $24; cream puffs filled with Bailey’s mousse and drizzled with chocolate sauce, $8. Or $47 for three courses. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Regular menu also available.

Rice & Company, Luxor; 702-262-4852 or luxor.com: Beef tenderloin with black pepper sauce, green beans and rice, $32; Naughty and Spice Roll with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, mango, salmon, avocado and strawberry, $19.

Rivea, Delano Las Vegas; 702-632-9500 or delanolasvegas.com: Striped bass carpaccio with fresh horseradish and pine nuts, braised beef cheek ravioli, John Dory with fennel and confit tomato, roasted duck breast with parsnip puree and purple kale, and chocolate-passionfruit tart, $120. 5 to 10 p.m.

Sage, Aria; 702-590-8690 or aria.com: Lightly smoked salmon, Alaskan crab veloute, seared foie gras, dayboat Maine scallop, lamb rack with potato fondant, and dark chocolate panna cotta with roasted quince, $145.

Seafood Shack, Treasure Island; 800-944-7444 or treasureisland.com: Butternut bisque with Dungeness crab and bacon sandwich, Bibb salad with candied walnuts and Gorgonzola Champagne vinaigrette, Oyster Shackfeller with saffron sauce and confit tomatoes, pan-roasted filet mignon with butter-braised half-lobster and lobster mornay sauce, and passion fruit Bavarian cream with vanilla bean cake and passion puree, $45, 5 to 10 p.m.

Searsucker, Caesars Palace; 702-866-1800 or searsucker.com: Lobster carpaccio with preserved lemon and American caviar, $16; 32-ounce Cowboy Rib Eye for two with chimichurri, charred spring onions and spiced butter, $84. Feb. 7-14.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-5320 or wynnlasvegas.com: Mediterranean octopus with red onion and fried capers, mozzarella di bufala with heirloom tomatoes and basil, panzanella with lump blue crab and brioche croutons, caesar salad, Oysters Casino, house-made meatballs with polenta fries, or borlotti bean soup with lobster and spelt crostino; butternut squash agnolotti with sage and brown butter, risotto with shaved Burgundy truffles and truffle sottocenere cheese ($20 supplement), or rigatoni with veal, pork and beef ragu; pan-seared diver sea scallops with carrot-ginger puree and beets, Mediterranean sea bass with haricots verts and fingerling potatoes, roasted Maine lobster for two with jumbo lump crab stuffing ($20 supplement per person), Osso Bucco My Way with risotto Milanese, 10-ounce beef tenderloin with truffled mashed potatoes and glazed asparagus, bone-in veal chop with melted mozzarella and pomodoro sauce, or chicken breast with forest mushrooms and chive mashed potatoes; milk chocolate-passion fruit mousse with praline crunch and blood orange sorbetto, cannoli with candied orange and pistachios, or panna cotta with strawberries and moscato gelee; and box of chocolate truffles, $145.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Pan-seared lobster medallions with ginger and winter vegetables, watermelon and blue cheese salad, or creamy five-onion soup; black pepper-crusted filet mignon with sauteed spinach and sun-dried tomato mashed potatoes, Dijon-crusted Alaskan salmon with light citrus butter sauce, poached chicken breast with crab and baby vegetables, or Veal Francaise, all with seasonal vegetables and fondant potatoes; cocktail or glass of wine and coffee or tea, $55. Regular menu also available.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie, Fashion Show Mall; 702-685-0483 or sugarfactory.com: Valentine Smooch martini or Bubbly Smooch goblet for two; tomato-basil bruschetta; lobster bisque, burrata and tomato with wild arugula, or shrimp cocktail; pan-roasted Pacific salmon with grilled asparagus, 8-ounce grilled filet with mashed potatoes and green beans almondine (Maine lobster tail $45 supplement), mushroom and asparagus rigatoni, or pan-roasted brick chicken with mashed potatoes and green beans almondine; and red velvet fondue or chocolate- covered strawberries, $75. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, The Venetian; 702-414-2263 or sugarcanerawbargrill.com: Hiramasa on Himalayan salt brick with heirloom radishes, $16; truffle ricotta gnudi with black trumpet mushrooms, $26; prosciutto-wrapped monkfish with lobster risotto, $28; petite filet and King crab oyster with sturgeon caviar, $45; dulce de leche-soaked french toast with maple caramelized apples and cinnamon ice cream, $12; Spice of Love, Grey Goose vodka with passion fruit puree, mango puree and fresh jalapeno, $14.

Sushisamba, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-0700 or venetian.com: Salmon tataki with garlic puree and avocado crema, $22; braised beef cheeks with saffron red rice and mushrooms, $38; sweet shrimp ceviche with freeze-dried strawberry, $18; white chocolate namelaka with strawberry sorbet, $14.

Tender Steak & Seafood, Luxor; 702-262-4778 or luxor.com: Exotic mushroom risotto, green salad, or pumpkin, Fuji apple and coconut soup; half-chicken and shrimp with tasso ham and corn on basmati rice, Angus beef ribeye steak with seasonal vegetables and potato wedges, or Skuna Bay salmon with farro risotto and edamame; and cherry red velvet cheesecake, $95 with wine pairings.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St.; 702-912-1622 or therapylv.com: French onion soup or beet salad with creamy goat cheese and hazelnuts; grilled swordfish with asparagus, petite filet with roasted marble potatoes or roasted duck breast with roasted vegetables; and crumbled carrot cake or chocolate-banana bread pudding, $40. Veuve Clicquot Champagne, $15 by the glass or $75 by the bottle.

Trevi Italian Restaurant, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-735-4663 or travi-italian.com: Heart-shaped lobster ravioli with confit apples and sherry cream, $30.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541 or runchickenrun.com: Mississippi Mud Flower Pot, chocolate cake with chocolate ice cream, mashallow fluff and Oreo-pecan “dirt,” $10.

