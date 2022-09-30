Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to debut at Rampart Casino

Spiedini will offer a menu of Italian standards, a list of Italian wines and cocktails made using Italian spirits.

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro is opening on Oct. 5, 2022, in the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Spiedini Fiamma)

Harvest Festa on Oct. 8, 2022, in Eataly at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip features unlimited event sips, bites and tastings. (MGM Resorts)

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the promenade connecting Rampart Casino with the JW Marriott in Summerlin. Spiedini offers a blue and white coastal look, a wrap terrace adjacent to waterfalls and koi ponds, a menu of Italian standards, a list of Italian wines and cocktails made using Italian spirits.

On Sundays and Mondays, the family-style gravy pot features short ribs, sausage and meatballs slowly cooked in gravy, with roasted vegetables and choice of house pasta. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with happy hour 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays beginning Oct. 23. Details: 702-869-7790 or theresortatsummerlin.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

The people (not East Coast food dictators) have spoken, and three Las Vegas restaurants have been named among the best in the nation in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022. Earl of Sandwich in Planet Hollywood Resort was No. 10 in the Quick Bite category, Tacos El Gordo on the Strip (pastor, baby!) was No. 12 in the same category, and Esther’s Kitchen came in at No. 15 among Hidden Gems.

(Not sure how hidden a restaurant from a James Beard Award finalist is, but still, kudos to Esther’s and its chef-owner, James Trees.)

◆ ◆ ◆

The 13th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival returns next week. Some events are already sold out, but at last check, tickets remain for the Wednesday dinner starring celebrated chef Kris Yenbamroong at his Night + Market in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and for the Thursday dinner starring celebrated chef Todd English at his Olives restaurant, also in Virgin Hotels.

Tickets remain, too, for the Oct. 7 and 8 Grand Tasting events at Tivoli Village in Summerlin, with VIP admission at 8 p.m. and general admission at 10 p.m. Details/tickets: vegasfoodandwine.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Prithee, fill me my tankard. Lovelady Brewing Company has created a limited-edition honey blonde ale (golden, fruit aroma, honey finish) that will be available at the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival Oct. 7-9 in Sunset Park. Folks receive $1 off up to four single-day tickets with beer purchase.

The brew also is available at Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Lee’s Discount Liquor, Top Shelf Wine & Liquor and Total Wine & More.

◆ ◆ ◆

Here’s a way to eat your way through Eataly in Park MGM. Harvest Festa runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the food hall with unlimited event sips, bites and tastings. Tickets: $95 general admission or $125 for noon pre-party early admission. Purchase/details: eataly.com/us_en, then search Harvest Festa.

◆ ◆ ◆

The ALS Association of Nevada Chapter raised more than $275,000 at its annual Food Is Art Fundraiser on Sept. 23 on the 108th floor of The Strat. The money raised funds programs for Nevadans and their families affected by ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

The night showcased local culinary talent from La Neta, Harlø Steakhouse & Bar, Top of the World, PT’s Tavern and Chi Asian Kitchen. Guests also bid on silent auction items from sponsors like Vegas Golden Knights, Alaska Airlines, Frey Ranch Distillery, Golden Entertainment, Anne Fountaine and more.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.