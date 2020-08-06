Sprouts won’t roast Hatch chile this year, but Carlito’s Burritos will

Sprouts Farmers Market, whose stores traditionally roast these seasonal peppers each August, won’t this year because of COVID-19, but fans can get roasted chile at Carlito’s Burritos.

Sacks of dried red chile pods are seen at the Hatch Chile Sales shop along the main street of the self-proclaimed "Chile Capital of the World" in Hatch, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Hatch chile are making their presence known in the valley. (courtesy)

Lovers of Hatch chile will be able to have their seasonal fix this year, but they may have to work a little harder to get it.

While the chile are expected in local markets any day, Sprouts Farmers Market, which ordinarily holds roasting events outside its stores, will skip the tradition this year. Company spokesman Diego Romero said the change is “to protect the health of our customers and team members” during the COVID-pandemic. Romero said Sprouts expects to offer the fresh chile in bulk in mild, hot and extra hot, all month, but aficionados will have to roast them at home. Sprouts also carries 18-ounce bags of Melissa’s chile in hot or mild.

However, Carlito’s Burritos, 4300 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, will be roasting the chile beginning Aug. 15. While-you-wait roasting will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, with the longest waits on weekends, especially the first two. The supply of 30,000 pounds of chile is expected to last about two and a half weeks.

The chile are priced by pre-roasted weight at Carlito’s. Thirty-pound sacks of unroasted chile are $35, or $40 roasted. Half-sacks are $21 roasted or $26 unroasted. One- and two-pound packages of roasted chile are available in the restaurant’s deli case for $5.95 or $10.95, respectively.

For more information and updates, call 702-547-3592 or visit Carlito’s Burritos’ Facebook page.

