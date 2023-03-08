St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials around Las Vegas

Las Vegas really brings it for St. Patrick’s Day eats and drinks. We’ve compiled lots of options for celebrating. Sláinte!

Three cocktails for St. Patrick's Day 2023 from The Cabinet of Curiosities in Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, the bakery in Caesars Palace from the famed pastry chef, is creating Four Leaf Clover pastries for St. Patrick's Day 2023. (Evan Sung)

For St. Patrick's Day 2023, a Fox Trot Cocktail from Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Joe Janet)

For St. Patrick's Day 2023, corned beef and cabbage from Strat Cafe in The Strat on the Las Vegas Strip. (Golden Entertainment)

For St. Patrick's Day 2023, Sean Patrick's Pub & Grills across the Las Vegas Valley are serving several food specials. (Golden Entertainment)

Eight Lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip is serving whiskeys and cigars for St. Patrick's Day 2023. (Eight Lounge)

The Celtic Feis party, shown here in this file image, runs at New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip for St. Patrick's Day 2023. (MGM Resorts)

For St. Patrick's Day 2023, Guinness-braised short ribs from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Resort, west of the Las Vegas Strip. (Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar)

For St. Patrick's Day 2023, a Drunken Leprechaun Margarita, serving four to six sippers, from Virgil's Real Barbecue in the Linq on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

For St. Patrick's Day 2023, corned beef sliders from Kona Grill in the Boca Park development in Las Vegas. (Kona Grill)

A Luck of the Irish CrazyShake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, for St. Patrick's Day 2023. (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Cabo Wabo Cantina in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip is serving green beer for St. Patrick's Day 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

Downtown

Commonwealth is serving a Shamrock Mule (Irish whiskey, Fernet Branca, fresh lime, ginger beer) for $14.

Downtown Container Park hosts its fourth annual Sham-Rock the Park event from 6 to 9 p.m., with all-you-can-enjoy brews, and Slane whiskey and Jägermeister Cold Brew shots. Tickets: $40. Purchase: downtowncontainerpark.com/entertainment.

El Cortez: Siegel’s 1941 is showcasing an all-day Chicago kettle-style corned beef and cabbage for $17 and, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., a $5 Guinness special.

Mob Museum: From noon to midnight March 16-19, The Underground speakeasy and distillery is sending out a Tipperary cocktail and an Irish beer and shot combination, both for $14.

SoulBelly BBQ is featuring corned beef and cabbage ($24), shepherd’s pie ($19) and green velvet cream cookies sandwiches ($9).

We All Scream is offering The Spark Plug, a Jägermeister Cold Brew, Stoli vanilla and Baileys Irish Cream shot for $8.

The Strip and vicinity

Caesars Palace: Dominique Ansel Las Vegas is selling Four Leaf Clovers, one of its Lucky Seven pastries, that are made from coffee mousse, hazelnut dacquoise, feuilletine and dark chocolate crémeux, for $12.99.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails is featuring a Mustache Ride Irish whiskey cocktail for $18. STK Steakhouse is featuring lil’ corned beef sliders with tots ($7) and a Leprechaun Stiletto cocktail ($9) during happy hour, 3 to 6:30 p.m., March 13-17.

Ellis Island Casino: Village Pub & Café is serving corned beef and cabbage for $13.99, with $4 green beer throughout the property.

Horseshoe Las Vegas: The Cabinet of Curiosities is pouring cocktails — The Luckiest Charm with vanilla vodka, Four Leaf Clover with bourbon and Pot of Gold with melon liqueur — for $18, and Nutty Irishman and Pickleback shots for $8, through March 31.

Linq Promenade: Green beer returns to O’Sheas Irish Pub for the first time since 2019 with 16-ounce drafts of the beer for $10.95. Virgil’s Real Barbecue is presenting its Drunken Leprechaun Margarita, served in a jar for four to six, for $55.

MGM Grand: Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House is offering mule cocktails, from March 17-19, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey, for $15.

New York-New York: The Celtic Feis party runs 10 a.m. to midnight and features DJs, live Celtic-inspired music and Irish food from Nine Fine Irishmen. Cover charge: $10.

Palace Station: Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill is presenting Irish coffee ($12), green beer ($7), Jameson shots ($12) and Guinness draft beer ($8).

Piero’s Italian Cuisine is featuring corned beef and cabbage for $38 from 5 to 9 p.m., plus Irish whiskeys and a St. Patrick’s Day-only Irish coffee.

Planet Hollywood Resort: Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops is presenting green beer ($9), green margaritas frozen or on the rocks ($14), chicken or beef green enchiladas ($20.95), and green tortilla chips with salsa ($7.95) or queso dip ($12.45) or fresh guacamole ($14.95).

Resorts World: Eight Lounge is serving Teeling Whiskey, Irish Slammer and Guinness shots all day for $8. The lounge is hosting an Irish Whiskey Garden Party, sponsored by Teeling, with spirits, cigars and live music, from 8 p.m. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge is serving a Fox Trot cocktail for $19.

The Strat: PT’s Wings & Sports is offering a free green Jell-O shot with any purchase of $10 or more, a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey with a pickle juice back ($10), green beer ($7), and corned beef and cabbage sliders ($18). Strat Café is offering corned beef and cabbage with either Budweiser or Bud Light ($28).

The Venetian: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is showcasing a Luck of the Irish CrazyShake, made with Mariah Carey’s Irish Cream liqueur, for $22 from March 12-19, while supplies last.

Summerlin area

Kona Grill is serving green beer, sake and seltzer specials ($3) and corned beef sliders ($6) for St. Patrick’s Week happy hour, March 13-17.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is featuring St. Patrick’s Taco Tuesday on March 14 with Jameson margaritas ($9), Jameson shots ($9), Don Julio 70 shots ($9), taco pairings ($9) and bottomless margaritas ($25). On March 17, the restaurant is featuring Jameson margaritas and Jameson shots (both $9).

Red Rock Resort: Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is preparing Guinness-braised short ribs atop mashed potatoes with carrots and onions for $38. The restaurant is also serving Irish coffee ($12), Jameson shots ($12) and Guinness beer ($14).

Henderson

Emerald Island Casino: Emerald Island Grille is offering corned beef and cabbage for $9.99.

Green Valley Ranch: Borracha Mexican Cucina is featuring green beer ($10), Jameson shots ($12) and Irish coffee ($12). Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is featuring The Lucky Charm, a Jameson and green chartreuse cocktail, for $16.

Rainbow Club Casino: Triple B Restaurant is presenting corned beef and cabbage for $9.99.

Southwest

Silverton: From March 16-19, all bars and lounges are serving $2 green beers and $5 Jameson shots. On St. Patrick’s Day, Sundance Grill is serving a three-course prix fixe menu (soup or salad, corned beef and cabbage, mint chocolate chip cookie) for $24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

South Point: Coronado Cafe is sending out eggs Benedict from 7 to 10 a.m. for $9.95, Guinness sirloin steak from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $12.95, and a two-course prix fixe menu (soup or salad and corned beef and cabbage or Irish Reuben) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $15.95. Garden Buffet is offering a breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $15.95, a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $19.95 (includes one draft beer or glass of wine), and a seafood dinner buffet from 4 p.m. to close for $45.95 (includes two glasses of draft beer, wine or sangria).

Multiple locations

Arizona Charlie’s: Sourdough Café in the South Decatur Boulevard and Boulder Highway casinos is offering a two-course prix fixe menu (soup or salad, corned beef and cabbage) for $14.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go restaurants are presenting a Shamrock & Roll Pancake, a Lucky Charm Corned Beef Sandwich, a Kiss Me I’m Irish Iced Coffee and a green apple mimosa, each $11.99.

Sean Patrick’s Pub & Grill locations are serving fish and chips ($16), drunken potato skins ($11), corned beef and cabbage ($19), Jameson wings ($14), potato soup ($6 cup or $10 bowl), a Pub Classic burger with fries ($13), a corned beef Reuben with fries ($16), and shepherd’s pie ($16).

Yard House locations are featuring pints of Guinness blended with choice of Yard House beer ($6.49), a Dubline Mule made with Jameson and Guinness stout ($10.99), and green beer at regular pricing.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.