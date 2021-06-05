106°F
Food

Stadia sports bar opens at Caesars Palace

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 6:05 pm
 
An artist's rendering of Stadia's interior. (Rockwell Group)
An artist's rendering of Stadia's exterior, complete with VIP leather-wrapped viewing domes. (R ...
Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip opened its new sports bar, Stadia, on Friday.

The opening ceremony featured Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment; legacy Raiders players James Lofton and Rod Martin; and the Raiderettes.

The bar offers high-end cocktails, exclusive and rare spirits, mobile food ordering and 16 large HDTV and LED screens for watching games.

An outstanding feature of the venue is the VIP leather-wrapped viewing domes, designed to look like vintage leather football helmets.

Stadia is adjacent to the resort’s food court and across the casino floor from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and the entrance to the Forum Shops.

