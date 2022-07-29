Star chefs team up for 7-course menu at Bellagio’s Le Cirque

The stars align in Vegas on Aug. 5 and 6 — the Michelin stars. That’s when executive chef Dameon Evers of Le Cirque joins forces with chef-owner Danny Lledó of Xiquet in Washington, D.C.

The stars align in Vegas on Aug. 5 and 6 — the Michelin stars. That’s when executive chef Dameon Evers of Le Cirque, which has received a Michelin star, and chef-owner Danny Lledó of Xiquet in Washington, D.C., which also has received a Michelin star (for its modern Spanish cooking), are joining to present a seven-course menu at Le Cirque in Bellagio.

Xiquet (pronounced chee-KETT) means “kid” in the Valencian tongue.

Here’s a course-by-course tease: caviar with corn bavarois, sea cucumber (!) in its broth, arros de marina seafood rice, wild turbot with herb purée, guinea fowl with truffles, wagyu with chanterelles and a chocolate tartlet.

Seatings are at 5 and 8:30 each evening. Price: $225 inclusive, with an additional $185 for wine pairings. Required reservations: Call 702-693-8100 or visit bit.ly/LeCirqueXiquet, then search for Aug. 5 or 6. Each guest receives a memento plate signed by the chefs.

◆ ◆ ◆

Wine Spectator recently announced the 2022 honorees in its annual Restaurant Awards recognizing the best wine holdings by restaurants worldwide. Strip restaurants perennially make the list, and of the 61 restaurants given the nod this year in the Las Vegas metro area (as defined by the magazine), nearly 80 percent are directly on the Strip.

Barry’s Downtown Prime in Circa, Bavette’s in Park MGM, Brezza in Resorts World Las Vegas, Caviar Bar in Resorts World, Edge Steakhouse, Harlo, Libertine Social in Mandalay Bay, La Strega, Lotus of Siam, Todd English’s Olives in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Wally’s in Resorts World and Zuma Japanese in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas all made the list for the first time.

On the other hand, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House in the MGM Grand (Best of Award of Excellence) and Aureole in Mandalay Bay (Grand Award, the rare top award ) are the OGs, first receiving recognition in 1998 and 2000, respectively.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Antonio Nunez, who launched Kitchen Table and The Stove, both in Henderson, is joining Star Cocktail Lounge, just off the Strip, as an operating partner to develop seasonal cocktails and chef-driven dishes. Such as: chocolate blueberry stout cocktail with ground dark chocolate, fresh blueberries, cinnamon and clove, all pressed and slowly infused with whiskey. Or: duck confit grilled cheese with caramelized onions and fig preserves on thick pumpernickel.

Star Cocktail Lounge continues daily happy hour (5 to 7 p.m.) and reverse happy hour (midnight to 1:30 a.m.), with half-off food, $5 well drinks, half-off taps and $5 house wine. A new industry special for local kitchen and front-of-house employees features a free beer and a shot — on chef Nunez.

◆ ◆ ◆

A little console table, a little Chat Noir poster (you know the one), a little Mexican with a Cuban twist.

Liquidation Nation, a new liquidation outfit at 4830 W. Oquendo Road selling furniture, art, electronics and whatnot, also houses Good Mojo Tacos. The cart offers Cuban pork tacos with citrus and garlic and Cuban sandwich quesadillas made from family recipes. Good Mojo operates from 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays until food runs out. Liquidation Nation (@LiquidationNationLasVegas) is open different hours daily.

