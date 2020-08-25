Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever

If it feels too soon to bring back the autumn-inspired Pumpkin Spice Latte, that’s because today makes the earliest release ever for Starbucks seasonal drink.

If it feels too soon to bring back the autumn-inspired Pumpkin Spice Latte, that’s because today marks the earliest release ever for Starbucks’ seasonal drink.

Beginning today, Starbucks is selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes across the United States and Canada.

Also back is the pumpkin spice-topped Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which debuted last year, along with a pumpkin bakery assortment including pumpkin cream cheese muffins and pumpkin scones. Pumpkin bread is available year-round.

Last year’s fall menu launched on Aug. 27.

