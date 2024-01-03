Starbucks customers can now use own cups for mobile, drive-thru orders

In addition to inside cafes, Starbucks customers can now use their own personal cups for orders placed in the drive-thru or through the company’s mobile app.

Starbucks now allowing customers' own cups for mobile, drive-thru orders (Courtesy Starbucks)

According to a news release, starting Wednesday, Starbucks customers can now use their own — clean — personal cups for every visit at “all company-operated stores and participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada – including drive-thru, the Starbucks app, and in café.”

The company says that customers who bring a reusable cup will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage. Starbucks Rewards members in the United Stated will also receive 25 Bonus Stars.

The chain will continue to allow customers to bring their personal cups inside cafes as they have done in the past.

In order to utilize the reusable driveware in the drive-thru, Starbucks advises customers to inform the barista when ordering that they brought their own cup. At the pickup window, Starbucks says the barista will collect the personal cup without the lid “using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety. The beverage will be returned the same way.”

When ordering via the Starbucks mobile app, the chain says customers will need to tap the “customization” button and select “personal cup” in the menu then continue to order their beverage as normal. “When they get to the store, customers connect with their barista at the pickup area, and hand over their clean personal cup without the lid. The barista will hand the beverage back in a contactless vessel,” Starbucks advised in the release.

According to Starbucks, all of the company’s standard size options (short, tall, grande, venti) and beverage formats (hot, iced, and blended) can be ordered in a personal cup.

Starbucks says the move to allow more options for using personal cups is part of the company’s commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030.

