Starbucks popular red holiday drink cups are back
The red cups are back at Starbucks, a sure sign the holiday season is closing in.
The red cups are back at Starbucks, a sure sign the holiday season is closing in.
Sales of the reusable cups began Thursday.
Customers who order a holiday beverage on Thursday at participating stores will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup, while supplies last. The offer applies to in-store purchases, including Mobile Order & Pay, and drive-thru.
The reusable red cup design is a riff on this year’s holiday theme, with the words “Merry Coffee” dancing on an iconic holiday red background.
Through Jan. 6, customers who bring their 2019 reusable red cup to a participating Starbucks store after 2 p.m. will get 50 cents off a 16-ounce handcrafted grande holiday beverage.