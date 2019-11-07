Starbucks popular red holiday drink cups are back

The red cups are back at Starbucks, a sure sign the holiday season is closing in.

The popular reusable Starbucks holiday drink cups go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Starbucks has about 50 locations in the Las Vegas Valley. (Starbucks)

Sales of the reusable cups began Thursday.

Customers who order a holiday beverage on Thursday at participating stores will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup, while supplies last. The offer applies to in-store purchases, including Mobile Order & Pay, and drive-thru.

The reusable red cup design is a riff on this year’s holiday theme, with the words “Merry Coffee” dancing on an iconic holiday red background.

Through Jan. 6, customers who bring their 2019 reusable red cup to a participating Starbucks store after 2 p.m. will get 50 cents off a 16-ounce handcrafted grande holiday beverage.