Food

Starbucks releases Crystal Ball Frappuccino

By Caitlin Lilly reviewjournal.com
March 22, 2018 - 8:27 am
 

Starbucks has officially released its rumored “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” and it’s sure to brighten up your Instagram feed.

According to Starbucks, the limited-edition beverage features a “crème-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles that create an enchanting marbling effect.”

The drink is topped with peach-flavored whipped cream that’s then sprinkled with one of three colored candy gems, all signifying a different “fortune.” Vivid blue represents adventure, green signifies luck and purple foretells magic, Starbucks said in a release.

The “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” is only available from March 22-26, while supplies last in participating stores.

