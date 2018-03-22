Starbucks releases Crystal Ball Frappuccino

Starbucks has officially released its rumored “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” and it’s sure to brighten up your Instagram feed.
According to Starbucks, the limited-edition beverage features a “crème-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles that create an enchanting marbling effect.”
The drink is topped with peach-flavored whipped cream that’s then sprinkled with one of three colored candy gems, all signifying a different “fortune.” Vivid blue represents adventure, green signifies luck and purple foretells magic, Starbucks said in a release.
The “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” is only available from March 22-26, while supplies last in participating stores.
Gaze deep within our crystal ba…OMG it's a Frappuccino now! #CrystalBallFrappuccino
(Available in the US, Canada & Mexico while the magic lasts). pic.twitter.com/bYCFaeLwEO
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 22, 2018