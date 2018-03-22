Starbucks releases Crystal Ball Frappuccino

Starbucks has officially released its rumored “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” and it’s sure to brighten up your Instagram feed.

Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino (Courtesy Starbucks)

Starbucks has officially released its rumored “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” and it’s sure to brighten up your Instagram feed.

According to Starbucks, the limited-edition beverage features a “crème-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles that create an enchanting marbling effect.”

The drink is topped with peach-flavored whipped cream that’s then sprinkled with one of three colored candy gems, all signifying a different “fortune.” Vivid blue represents adventure, green signifies luck and purple foretells magic, Starbucks said in a release.

The “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” is only available from March 22-26, while supplies last in participating stores.