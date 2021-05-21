Station Casinos continues transformation of iconic Grand Cafes

The company, which has transitioned cafes at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort into Lucky Penny, is introducing Brass Fork at three other properties.

Longtime Las Vegans who have come to know and love the Grand Cafes at their neighborhood Station casinos may be surprised to soon see dishes like a Chicken Enchilada Omelet on the menu, along with favorites breakfast classics and familiar dishes such as chicken-fried steak or a turkey dinner.

It’s all part of each cafe’s transition to the Brass Fork, which is complete at Santa Fe Station, and will occur June 3 at Sunset Station and this summer at Boulder Station.

“When we started developing the concept for the Brass Fork, we wanted to make sure our restaurants stayed relevant,” said Joseph Kudrak, corporate director of culinary operations. “There’s so much development in Las Vegas and so many new guests who have come to our properties. We want to be relevant to guests who have been loyal to us for many years, but also to someone who may not be a gambler — someone who might be a foodie, who’s looking for that new, creative dish.”

Thus the Chicken Enchilada Omelet, $12.99, which is an open-faced enchilada topped with a three-cheese omelet crowned with enchilada sauce, crema and guacamole.

“It’s over the top,” Kudrak said.

There’s also bacon and egg fried rice, $8.99, which Kudrak said “has been a really big hit.” And prime rib hash, $13.99, served with eggs and sweet-and-spicy barbecue aioli. Or the Loaded Hash Brown Omelet, $11.99.

“The churro waffle is super-flavorful and fun,” Kudrak said of the riff on the Mexican treat graced with salted caramel, bananas, dulce de leche whipped cream, Mexican chocolate and toasted peanuts, $9.99. “You can order that and share it in the middle of the table. It’s like having dessert for breakfast.”

Sandwiches include Elote Grilled Cheese, $10.99, which is three slices of brioche with a three-cheese blend, roasted corn, tajin, guacamole and pico de gallo. A classic Cubano, $10.99. The Cheddar Popper Burger, $12.99, with crispy chorizo and cheddar jalapeno poppers

Entrees include such choices as the French Onion Salisbury Steak, $11.99, with caramelized onions and French onion gravy, served with melted Swiss and Parmesan and garlic toast.

“It’s very much like a comfort-food item,” Kudrak said.

There’s a riff on steak frites, New York steak with garlic-herb fries, tarragon aioli and pickled onions, $15.99. Cajun chicken Alfredo, $12.99. Or his own favorite, chicken Parmesan, $10.99.

“There’s something for everyone,” he said.

Kudrak said the look of the cafes-turned-Brass Forks is much the same, because the recent attention has been on food and service.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.