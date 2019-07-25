Stay cool, make Yardbird’s pretty blue floral cocktail

Yardbird Southern Table Bar’s summer menu, featuring the Tangled Up in Blue cocktail, is designed to cool you down in the desert heat.

Tangled Up in blue cocktail at Yardbird. Allied Global Marketing

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar’s summer menu is designed to cool you down in the desert heat. The Tangled Up in Blue gets its color from blue curacao, while an ounce and a half of moonshine mellows the sweetness. Elderflower liqueur brings a floral touch, which is matched with edible flowers.

Ingredients

■ 1½ ounces moonshine

■ ¼ ounce blue curacao

■ ¾ ounce elderflower liqueur

■ ½ ounce lemon juice

■ ¼ ounce simple syrup

■ 2 dashes of orange bitters

■ 1 egg white

Garnish

■ Edible flower

Directions

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake one to two minutes, until eggs are frothy. Add ice and shake. Strain over coupe glass and top with edible flowers.

